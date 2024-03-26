Although the Switch is getting on, Nintendo is still busy rolling out regular firmware updates. Following a minor update at the end of last year, it's now released the big Version 18.0.0 update.

It's added in an extra auto-sleep option, added Korean as a supported language for potential controls and as usual includes some "general system stability improvements" to enhance the overall experience. Here are the official patch notes:

Ver. 18.0.0 (Released March 25, 2024)

Added “15 Minutes” as an option for “Auto-sleep when playing on TV” in Sleep Mode Settings.

Added Korean as a supported language for “Nintendo Switch Parental Controls” introductory video. When the console language is set to Korean, the video can be accessed from Settings > Parental Controls .

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

If there are any other details shared by dataminers, we'll let you know. This latest update follows on from Version 17.0.1 which was released early on in December last year.