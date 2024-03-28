The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! (THQ Nordic, $29.99) - Team up with Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny to save the town in this co-op* action game. Customize your own New Kid and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park solo or with up to three friends in an all-new story. Equip a variety of weapons and deploy devastating special abilities on an adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school. - Read our SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! review

Pepper Grinder (Devolver Digital, 28th Mar, $14.99) - This action-packed, dig-venture platformer stars Pepper – a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting. Armed with her trusty sidearm Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain and water, controls machines and pulverizes enemies as she attempts to recover her missing fortune! Engage in puzzle platforming, battle bosses, power up with treasure and discover hidden levels. Pepper Grinder spins up on the Nintendo Switch system later today. Dig into this colorfully animated world with the free demo now available on Nintendo eShop! - We'll have our review of the game live later this afternoon, so keep 'em peeled!

Open Roads (Annapurna Interactive, 28th Mar, $19.99) - One fine fall day, Tess Devine and her mother Opal discover a cache of old notes and letters carefully stashed away in the attic of their house. Hints of deep-rooted family secrets, decades-old burglaries, a lost treasure somewhere near the Canadian border – what they uncover suggests a much darker mystery, best left well enough alone … but that’s not going to happen. Embark on a road trip adventure to explore a series of long-abandoned family properties, unearthing the past. They’ll search the ruins of these places that hold buried memories and discover not just the truth they’ve been seeking, but each other.

Switch eShop - New Releases

100 Doors – Escape from Prison (Peaksel, 28th Mar, &9.99) - A new 100 doors game challenge is in front of you! Play 100 Doors - Escape from Prison and increase your intelligence level by cracking all the prison escape puzzles in this outstanding escape the prison game. Feel the suspense before opening every door in this 100 doors escape room game. There are many prison escape games out there, but this 100 doors escape from prison game is very different from the others.

3D Printer – PrintMaster Simulator (GAMETOTOP.CC, 29th Mar, $11.99) - The ultimate 3D printing simulation and management game! Dive into the world of 3D printing technology, where you'll build, customise, and manage your very own 3D printing workshop!

Across the Obelisk (ParadoxInteractive, $24.99) - Team up with your friends and experience roguelite deckbuilding like never before! Craft decks of enormous power and lead your party on a thrilling quest to rescue a realm in turmoil. Choose wisely; your decisions have consequences. Dare you go Across the Obelisk?

Akatsuki: Lord of the Dawn (ZOO, 27th Mar) - "Akatsuki : Lord of the Dawn" is a real-time battle RPG where you select escort characters from a variety of professions with diverse abilities, organize your troops, and engage in battles while freely manipulating formations. In an era where the long war between the Demon Lord and the Empire has come to an end, you become the lord of the kingdom and strive to reclaim territories from the lingering remnants of the Demon Lord's army, revitalize the declining economy, and aim for the recovery and development of your territories.

Arcade Archives SURPRISE ATTACK (HAMSTER, $7.99) - " SURPRISE ATTACK " is an action game released by KONAMI in 1990. Recover the space station, shuttle, and moon base from the forces of " BLACK DAWN ", an international terrorist group that threatens the universe. The stage is cleared when all the bombs in the stage are recovered and the final location is reached. After defeating the stage's boss, there is a bonus quiz, and if you answer correctly, you will receive bonus points.

Blind Shot (Tendokore, 28th Mar) - Take on the role of a clumsy commando, sent to fight a zombie horde. Turn-based gameplay, unusual mechanics dependent on your own pace of play. Gameworld and events inspired by a myriad of cult action movie parodies. Die, but take many of those mumbling green dudes with you!

Brain Memory 2 (RedDeer.Games, $1.99) - Brain Memory 2 is based on simple memory game principles. It effectively helps improve focus and memory for everyone. Thanks to colorful pictures, it’s easier to remember where each card is located. However, be cautious as some cards may differ in the held object or the pose the character assumes. Pay attention to the smallest details as it is key to success. To train effectively, the player can choose their preferred difficulty level and customize the appearance of the card covers. This allows the mind to focus on the appropriate number of cards and colors on the board.

Coffee, Plis (Cube Games, 29th Mar) - A Young man gets to fill in for his colleagues at a large cafeteria franchise as his first job, but things spiral out of control when he discovers chaos, also known as rush hour.

Contraptions Collection (Funbox Media, 28th Mar) - Gameplay On every level there are several objects and monsters. . . The goal is to rid the level of the monsters. This can be achieved in different ways. . . The objects are affected by the laws of physics and play a key part in solving the puzzle. The objects form a “contraption” which are placed in such a way, which creates a chain reaction that will wipe out all monsters. The catch is that the contraption is broken - some objects are not in the right place. Your goal is to fix the contraption.

Drift Force Xtreme: Ultimate Car Simulator 2024 (SUCCESS GAMES, 31st Mar) - Get ready to ignite your passion for high-octane drifting action. Choose from a dazzling array turbocharged cars, each engineered for adrenaline-pumping performance on the asphalt. Experience the heart-pounding thrill of precision drifting in Drift Force Xtreme! Customize your turbocharged car ride, and dominate the track with split-second timing. With responsive controls and stunning visuals, this adrenaline-fueled adventure will push your skills to the limit.

Drift Legacy (COMMANDO PANDA, $19.99) - Experience the ultimate drifting thrill with Drift Legacy! Choose and customize your dream car, from its performance to its appearance, making it truly yours. Tackle a variety of routes, from the industrial atmosphere of bustling docks to high-speed racetracks. With intuitive controls, stunning visuals, and the freedom to modify your ride, the game invites you to carve your path to victory. Are you ready to leave your mark on the racing world?

EGGCONSOLE Xak PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 28th Mar) - "Xak" released in 1989, gained attention as Micro Cabin's first action RPG. Notably, the game features a "VR system" that enables three-dimensional and immersive visuals. This system allows characters and buildings to be portrayed naturally, bringing the game world to life. With engaging battles against a diverse range of monsters, catchy background music, and impressive vertical-scrolling areas, the game is filled with exciting elements. Its fast-paced gameplay and responsive controls contribute to the high praise received from many players. The world of Xak, realistically depicted through its unique system, offers a dramatic and action-packed RPG experience. This title is recommended for those who enjoy immersive and dynamic RPGs.

Escape Fear: Hide And Seek Horror (Megame, 28th Mar) - You find yourself in an abandoned house, captured by a ruthless maniac. You have to secretly explore the house, find hidden objects and use them to escape from the maniac. You must be extremely careful and act silently so as not to attract the attention of a maniac. Footsteps, opening doors or even whispering can lead to the maniac discovering your location and catching you. Sneak like a shadow, collect various tools to open locked boxes and hiding places and find your way to the exit! You have several attempts before the maniac finishes you off, so try not to catch his eye. Can you find the path to freedom without meeting a maniac?

Escape Game The Kitty School (Regista, 28th Mar) - This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). *Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on. 'A must-go for cat lovers' My friend's suggestion has brought me to an abandoned school While I was wandering in the wooden school building, It started to rain cats and dogs I realized I had to stay here for a while, listening to the sound of rainfall All of a sudden, A huge thunder shook the ground I slowly opened my eyes, which were closed reflectively, with fear in my heart What I saw is totally unbelievable. Eh?

Felix the Cat (Limited Run Games, 1st Jan) - The iconic cartoon Felix embarks on a heroic journey to rescue his girlfriend Kitty from the Professor. Players will battle various enemies utilizing cannon balls, flying discs, and other maneuvers to save the day. Gamers will be transported into this iconic cartoon world where players become the beloved and worldwide character.

Finding America: The West Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media 21st Mar, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the Western United States and discover its hidden treasures in this new hidden object game.

Forrader Hero (Ratalaika Games, 28th Mar) - Forrader Hero is a turn-based tactical roguelike where heroes must battle hordes of monsters, undead creatures, and their sinister overlords. Choose between multiple heroes with different unique skills, chart your path through the danger, and collect items to survive. You can’t move backwards!

Fruity Puzzler (RuWaMo, 29th Mar) - Welcome to the juicy world of Fruity Puzzler, where vibrant colors and brain-teasing challenges collide! Dive into a refreshing gaming experience that will tantalize your senses and stimulate your mind. Engage your problem-solving skills as you match, slice, and strategize your way through each level. Featuring a cornucopia of colorful fruits, from succulent strawberries to zesty oranges, Fruity Puzzler offers a feast for the eyes as well as the intellect. Whether you're a casual gamer looking for a relaxing diversion or a seasoned puzzler seeking a new challenge, Fruity Puzzler has something for everyone. So grab your virtual fruit basket and get ready to embark on a fruity adventure like no other!

Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne (Rain, 3rd Apr) - Action, Romance and MAD SCIENCE! Discover the award winning, gaslamp fantasy world of Girl Genius™! Experience Agatha Heterodyne's story, as she navigates the hostile hallways, catacombs and kitchens of her ancestral home, Castle Heterodyne.

Go Kart Mania (Baltoro Minis, 29th Mar) - "Go Kart Mania" the ultimate kart racing game brings the thrill ride right to your Nintendo Switch. Race through 36 uniquely challenging tracks in iconic locations from Europe, China, and Australia, each offering a distinct racing experience. Customize your kart to outsmart competitors. Engage in heart-pounding competition across the world, or treat yourself to a quick solo race to become a karting legend. "Go Kart Mania" is your ticket to a world of high-speed excitement and adventure.

HEBEREKE Enjoy Edition (City Connection, $8.99) - Suddenly, a wonderful adventure A mysterious little creature Hebe fell into a mysterious world. Discover a brand new world, explore every corner, find the treasures with your new wonderful friends, and use their skills to find new places.

House (Glowstick, 29th Mar) - HOUSE is a horror adventure game where you play as a young girl exploring a dangerous house that's doing everything it can to kill you and your family. Race against time to change fate. . . or fall into darkness yourself.

Junior Labyrinth (TREVA, 28th Mar) - Magicians, get ready! 12 secrets hidden in the maze of the magic castle are waiting to be discovered! But the paths are changing constantly: where there was a free passage a mere moment ago, there is now suddenly a wall! Who can best move the corridors to reach the most secrets? • The junior edition of the famous classic "Labyrinth" • Play alone or with up to 4 players • Training logical thinking in a playful way • Including a tutorial to help beginners

Just Find It 2 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media 22nd Mar, $9.99) - Prepare to be immersed in a thought-provoking collection of hidden-object and puzzle games! Find all the differences, make matches, play memory games, and complete challenging puzzles for unexpected surprises that will keep you engaged throughout your adventure! Play seven kinds of games and brace yourself for an unforgettable experience with the all-new Just Find It 2!

Kingdom of Corrupts (Massoft Games, $5.80) - Embark on an unforgettable journey in a charming 2D adventure that follows the courageous Henry as he endeavors to save a once-thriving kingdom from corruption. Join forces with the pint-sized hero as he takes on a nefarious dragon and its bandit minions in an epic quest for justice and redemption.

Knowledge Keeper (Sometimes You, 3rd Apr) - In ancient times, the ancestors lived in bliss, shielded by the sacred power of two crystals. One crystal sustained the spirit world, and the other enhanced the material one. This continued until one of the traitors stole and claimed control over the sources of these energies. He desired to become a God and subjugate the entire world. At great cost, the precursors managed to reclaim the crystals of divine power. They shattered both crystals into numerous fragments. Etc.

Labyrinthia Nightmares: THE JOURNEY OF LITTLE FLUFFYPUFF (SUCCESS GAMES, 30th Mar) - Descend into a realm of nightmares and marvels in this captivating adventure game. Guide the adorable Little Fluffypuff through a labyrinthine world teeming with mystery and danger. Maneuver through treacherous mazes, unravel puzzles, and engage in battles against formidable creatures in your quest for freedom.

Laika: Aged Through Blood (Headup) - Laika: Aged Through Blood is a western-inspired motorvania set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It is the story about a tribe oppressed by occupant forces, and the personal story of a mother coyote warrior who descends on an endless path of vengeance to take back what her people lost. Drive, jump and fight your way through the huge hand-drawn world on your trustworthy motorbike. Race through the wasteland and perform dangerous jumps, shoot enemies in slowmo and reload your gun by performing a backflip! Use skill-based power-ups and persist challenging battles against big bosses!

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room (Nejcraft, 29th Mar) - Play alone or in a team of up to 6 players! In first-person view, explore and gather clues that will help you to solve the puzzles of the room. As you solve puzzles, you unravel story bits and gets closer from the exit. Challenge yourself with the 60-min time limit, or take your time and play in Relax mode with unlimited time! The game is the sequel of Mad Experiments 1: Escape Room, released in 2020.

Melt Down (Entity3, $0.99) - Collect as much Lava as you can and melt the final object! Avoid obstacles, fill your tank & upgrade!

Missile Dancer 2 (Terarin Games, 28th Mar) - Missile Dancer 2 is a new sprite scaler shmup that combines rail shooter and caravan STG. Game features: New sprite scaler shmup. Exhilarating lock-on system. Arcade mode and Caravan mode. Supports online ranking. Includes chiptune using FM sound.

Monster Panic (Happy Player, 28th Mar) - Quickly get to the most thrilling part of Rogue-like! Optimized for Nintendo Switch™, it delivers a great experience even when facing a screen full of monsters! Unlock your favorite classes, upgrade your preferred talents, face hundreds to thousands of monsters, make your choices, and play in your own style! But first, you need to make sure you can survive!

NightGhast (Playstige Interactive, 28th Mar) - I have received an invitation from a widow named Mildred Bartgis, who resides in the countryside. She claims that her house became haunted after her divorce. She insists that an entity by the name of 'Schnabelperchten' is angry with her because her house is never clean enough. Perhaps, due to her depression after the divorce, she has become obsessive-compulsive. However, I'm not a psychologist, so I'm not concerned about her mental state. This case is perfect for me as it holds many paranormal clues. I must search her house to determine whether it is genuinely haunted or not.

Not Tonight 2 (No More Robots, $14.99) - Not Tonight 2 explores an alternative, defective America, where capitalism and political greed have taken center stage, and democracy is a thing of the past. Written and brought to life by a team of POC writers and artists, this US road trip explores every festering orifice of this Land of Liberty. O Say Can You See, a variety of politically-driven minigames? Check your guests follow the correct religion, then join a cult, tap along to rhythm games, make sure the Colonel's chickens have enough steroids pumped into them, serve your fellow Canadians with free poutine, work a day or two on the Texan wall...

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Bomb Cave (AlignmentSharp, 28th Mar, $9.80) - On the floor, the number of bombs around you is written. Use it as a hint to infer a bomb location and dig it up. There are many treasures in the cave. You can sell the treasures you get and create a nice shop. Also, if you discover the treasure, you will be able to tell you the magic that can be used for search. Use magic to explore the cave deeper.

nZen (RedDeer, 29th Mar) - nZen will help you on your journey to finding yourself and understanding the world around you. Begin your contemplation, clear your mind, and let nZen guide you through the unexplored areas of your mind.

Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 (STP WORKS, 28th Mar) - Work together with other players to defeat yokai, repel groups of skulls, or aim for the jackpot. As you progress through the game, you can increase your abilities through various upgrades and equipment.

One Last Breath (Catness Game, $17.99) - One Last Breath tells a story about despair but also about hope. Even if the post-apocalyptic world of this 2.5D adventure is withered, Gaia’s powers might be enough to restore life. That won’t be easy, though. Lots of fearsome mutants will hunt her mercilessly. Born from mother nature’s very last breath, Gaia has the ability to control the environment. Create paths using trunks, summon vines to hang between gaps, and solve puzzles using your powers to save our planet.

OTXO (Super Rare Games, $11.99) - OTXO (pronounced oh-cho) is a violent top-down shooter with roguelite elements. Play as the protagonist entering an inexplicable mansion in search of his lost love. As you venture deeper into the Mansion, more of its secrets will be unveiled to you. Featureless, unnamed, and without memories of how you came here… but you remember why. She’s waiting for you somewhere in this Mansion and you cannot leave until you find her. - Look our for our review later this evening.

Outward Definitive Edition (PLAION, $39.99) - Outward delivers an immersive RPG experience coupled with survival gameplay, offering a deeply-rewarding challenge for the most avid gamers. As an ordinary adventurer, you’ll not only have to hide or defend yourself against threatening creatures, but also brave the hazardous environmental conditions, protect yourself against infectious diseases, make sure you get enough sleep, and stay hydrated. Embark on perilous expeditions across untamed lands to reach new cities, undertake diverse missions and discover hidden dungeons crawling with formidable enemies.

Re:Touring (Sometimes You, 29th Mar) - Re:Touring is a first-person puzzle game in which you'll explore the abandoned Luoni Energy Competence Center and uncover the facility's history, navigating through a total of 26 varied levels. Using a retro-style computer, you'll create color patterns to control elements such as doors, platforms and lasers. Each mechanism is carefully introduced to make the game accessible to everyone.

Redgar: The Space Viking (Bonus Stage Publishing, $14.99) - In a world where the past and future clash, staying alive can be a demanding task. Luckily, the arms industry kept up with the times and came up with new kinds of groundbreaking, futuristic weapons, such as: And other novel innovations. Of course, there will always be the chance to use classic medieval weapons, like swords, maces, spears. . . they're still sharp and blunt, after all. But there's more. There are also SPECIAL DEVICES.

Saviorless (Plug In Digital, 2nd Apr) - Saviorless is a stylish dark fantasy action-platform game with beautiful hand-drawn art and animation, featuring two distinctive main characters on their quest to escape from a cursed land known as the Smiling Islands. A cursed world to explore Immerse into a deep narrative-driven platform with unique enemy designs and multiple characters with full hand-drawn animation. Enjoy an evocative and haunting soundtrack that accompanies the player through many mysterious and visually stunning landscapes.

Soul Dog TD (Waku Waku, 28th Mar) - Soul Dog TD is a tower defense game where you fend off approaching enemies alongside Soul Dog and six other units. Defeat enemies invading from the left of the screen before they reach your leader, all while picking up the souls of fallen enemies to enhance your own units. Once you defeat the enemy, select one of three items according to the circumstances, bolstering your forces even further.

Spring Bunny Islands (Halva Studio, $3.99) - Escape the everyday and rediscover the simple pleasures of spring in "Spring Bunny Islands," a captivating hidden object puzzle game. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of hand-painted landscapes bursting with vibrant blooms in a warm palette of greens and pinks.

Stasis: Bone Totem (Feardemic, $15.99) - Experience a thrilling underwater adventure with classic point-and-click gameplay. Explore with 3 characters simultaneously. Ready for a journey to hidden places deep below the waves...?

Swing By (ANIQ, $2.99) - Start your space expedition with Swing by - a game that will test your skills and reflexes! Become a master of spaceship control as you race through endless space. Your task is simple but challenging: collect valuable gems and win prizes while skillfully maneuvering through space.

Terra Memoria (Plug In Digital, $16.99) - A shortage of magic crystals and the sudden awakening of ancient robots leads six new friends on an incredible investigation across Terra – a cozy and fantastic world that combines 3D and pixel art.

The World After (PixelHeart, $9.99) - Set during a pandemic lockdown in France, The World After tells the story of Vincent, a writer that fled the city in order to work on his new book. Recurring strange dreams push him to look for the truth behind the village mystery. As he investigates an old castle, he finds a way to switch between night and day and start being chased by a dreadful monster, The Nightwatcher. Starring Jean-Claude Dreyfus (The City of Lost Children, Delicatessen), this game is the perfect match between old-school point and click mechanics and modern cinematography technology.

They Always Run Deluxe (Plug In Digital, $19.99) - The Deluxe Edition includes: - They Always Run - Audio Artbook (Arts from They Always Run)

To The Sky (Domynyo, $9.99) - To the Sky is an exciting action and adventure video game that catapults you into a breathtaking fantasy world. Your main objective is to reach the sky by overcoming obstacles, climbing imposing walls, and running through incredible scenarios. Take on the role of a daring adventurer, equipped with agility and dexterity, as you explore fascinating and dangerous environments. You'll have to climb steep walls, jump on moving platforms, and navigate intricate vertical mazes.

Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files (Nicalis, 28th Mar, $39.99) - This jam-packed collection features Touch Detective 3, the biggest and best adventure of junior detective Mackenzie and her faithful sidekick Funghi, playable in English for the first time. With the arrival in town of the highly competitive detective Norman Touche, the pressure's on Mackenzie to solve cases before her rival does! Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files also includes the entire original Touch Detective and Touch Detective 2½ games, plus two bonus cases starring Funghi and an extensive gallery of artwork from the entire history of the Touch Detective series. Help Mackenzie and her friends as they examine clues, interview suspects and get to the bottom of one zany mystery after another!

Truck and Forklift Logistic Simulator (Halva Studio, $4.99) - Embark on a thrilling odyssey into the bustling universe of trucks and forklifts, guided by the enigmatic Uncle Bill. Brace yourself for the ultimate adventure as he bequeaths his legendary truck, propelling you into a world teeming with diverse job opportunities across global corporations. Ignite the engine and plunge into the heart-pounding escapade! Your initial mission? Elevate that worn-out truck into a cutting-edge marvel. Buy the best one on the market, maybe a American truck or even a Euro truck, and dominate the roads as you strive for automotive supremacy. Yet, this is merely the prologue!

UNTURNED (505 Games, $14.99) - UNTURNED is an open-world survival sandbox where you assume the role of a survivor in the zombie-infested ruins of modern-day society and must work with your friends and forge alliances to remain among the living. Find weapons and supplies to survive against the zombies and gain experience points which can be used for upgrades while you progress through the game.

Vikings: Valhalla Saga (UMURO, $9.90) - A realistic role-playing experience where you will experience the Valhalla Saga! Are you ready to participate in the exciting adventure of Scandinavian pirate and merchant tribes, especially Ragnar Lothbrok? Wouldn't you like to be in the shoes of these mysterious warriors who have spent their lives at sea?

Zombiewood: Survival Shooter (Gameloft, $9.99) - Zombiewood is back and remastered exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Zombies have invaded Los Angeles. The once glitzy and lavish streets that were alive with movie stars and celebrities are now overrun with hordes of the undead. For some, this spells terror, fear, panic… infection. . . But, for others, it’s an opportunity to light up the silver screen, roll camera and call ACTION! Take on the role of a stuntman-turned-action-hero, arm up your arsenal, and make your way to fame through the once-glamorous city now infested with flesh munchers!

