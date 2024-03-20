If you're tired of video game pre-orders that come with items like cups, stickers, and towels you might want to read on...

The 'My Nintendo Store' in Europe is offering a 'Buildable Battle Stage' in a bundle with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. This product is limited to one per customer and will be shipped alongside the game as a "bonus" item when the new Switch release arrives on 23rd May 2024. Admittedly, this bundle will cost a little bit more than a standalone copy of the game.

Here's a bit of extra information about this item, courtesy of the My Nintendo Store:

"This bundle includes a copy of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and the Buildable Battle Stage. Build your own battle stage from Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and help Mario take on all comers! Size: 14,5x16,3x27cm Material: Plastic foam with paper render printing."

Keep in mind this bundle offer is available in Europe while stocks last, so if you want it - pre-order the game ASAP!

