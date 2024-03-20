Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is arguably the most anticipated release on Nintendo's calendar in 2024, and just months out from the title's launch, it seems all this enthusiasm has led to the updated version completely selling out on Amazon in the US.

In addition to The Thousand-Year Door selling out on Amazon, the game has also (unsurprisingly) topped Amazon's best-sellers list - placing it ahead of new and upcoming releases like Dragon's Dogma 2 and Monster Hunter Stories Collection.

Nintendo locked in the official release date for Thousand-Year Door on the Switch earlier this month during its Mario Day celebrations. It will arrive on 23rd May 2024 and will be followed by Luigi's Mansion 2 HD in June. It appears Nintendo has also changed the date of its latest batch of Switch releases, with these same titles now launching on Thursday instead of Friday in the US.

Fortunately, if you were hoping to reserve a physical Switch copy of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door before launch, there are plenty of other stores and websites that are still taking pre-orders. Amazon also seems to still have stock in select locations outside the US as well.