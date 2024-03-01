If you can believe it, the Monster Hunter series has been around for a whopping 20 years. To mark the occasion, Capcom has today announced the long-awaited anniversary ‘Special Program,’ which is set to kick off on 12th March at 11am GMT / 4am PDT.

While the contents of the presentation have not been fully revealed just yet, the announcement tweet (below) confirms that we will hear the results of the fan-favourite monster survey from last year and “more” — we love “more”!

We also know what will not be involved. As specified in a follow-up message, the program “will not feature new game announcements or news on Monster Hunter Wilds.” Temper your expectations accordingly, folks.

This special program will not feature new game announcements or news on Monster Hunter Wilds. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 1, 2024

This one has been a long time in the making. It was in September 2023 that Capcom kicked off the Monster Hunter 20th anniversary celebrations with a piece of new artwork and the fan-favourite monster survey followed shortly afterwards. The series will also be getting the live orchestra treatment in May to celebrate 20 years in the biz.

Confirmation that the upcoming presentation will contain no new game announcements is bound to be a disappointment for some, but we wouldn’t turn our nose up at the prospect of a little more Monster Hunter Stories news. Maybe a Switch release date? Maybe?

What are you hoping to see at the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program? Let us know in the comments.