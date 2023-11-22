Capcom's insanely popular series Monster Hunter is fast approaching its 20th anniversary and to celebrate it wants to work out what the "top monster" is in the history of the entire series.

In order to do this, it's running a special 20th anniversary poll where fans of the series can vote on their favourite monster of all-time. There's apparently a whopping 229 monsters to choose from and the poll is open from now until 20th December.

"All 229 Monster Hunter series monsters, big and small, are on the ballots! Vote for your favorite one!"

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Which monster did you vote for and why? Give them a shout out in the replies! pic.twitter.com/IP1npVH4fX November 21, 2023

To participate, you'll to have access to a Capcom ID and only one vote is allowed per account. If you end up participating you'll receive a free themed wallpaper featuring all-new artwork. And when the votes have been counted, the development team of Monster Hunter will create an original illustration featuring the top three monsters.

As you can see in the image above, Capcom has also released the "full" anniversary artwork, featuring both hunters and monsters.

This is all leading up to the 20th anniversary, which will take place in March 2024. So far Capcom has teased a new piece of artwork and shared a message of thanks to fans for their support. Something else could also be on the way potentially: