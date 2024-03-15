Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 761k

Konami's Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 wasn't exactly met with universal acclaim from fans of the franchise (though we thought it was mostly "pretty good"), but that's not stopping the publisher from promoting the collection at every opportunity.

The latest video is a rather elaborate advertisement in which voice actor David Hayter, perhaps best known for his work on Metal Gear as Solid Snake and Big Boss, takes us on a brief journey through history as we dive into the classic Metal Gear Solid trilogy originally released on PS1 and PS2.

All three games can now be played via the Master Collection in addition to Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Snake's Revenge, and the NES port of Metal Gear.

The video is only the first entry in what seems to be an ongoing series for the time being, but since the next episode will dive into the upcoming remake of Snake Eater (which won't be gracing the Nintendo Switch), we'll likely leave that up to our buddies at Push Square and Pure Xbox to cover.