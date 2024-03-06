Although Nintendo has now completed its DLC distribution for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it's not done with the Switch entry just yet. As part of this week's 'MAR10 Day' celebrations, Nintendo has announced a special tournament.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open Tournament for March 2024 will take place later this week on 10th March in North America, with the top 310 players receiving 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points each. Here's the rundown including the tournament overview, tournament code, and how to register for the event (via Nintendo.com):





Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open March 2024

Join us for a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament* on March 10—aka MAR10 Day—from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT. Pick your favorite Mushroom Kingdom racer to show your appreciation for Mario and all his friends! The top 310 players will each get 1,000 My Nintendo™ Gold Points.

Tournament Overview:

The March 2024 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open will use the following settings:

Mode: 150cc Race

150cc Race Teams : No Teams

: No Teams Items: Normal Items

Normal Items COM : Normal COM

: Normal COM Vehicles: All Vehicles

All Vehicles Smart Steering: No

No Frequency : Fixed Period

: Fixed Period Race Count: 24 Races

24 Races Group Shuffling : Every 4th Match

: Every 4th Match Player Rating: Any

Any Public/Private: Code Required

How to register: To enter, you must participate in the Tournament in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. To access the Tournament, select the following, in order, within the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game: Online Play, Tournaments, Search by Code. Enter the following code to enter the in-game tournament.

Tournament Code: 3409-7365-4571

Prizes:

The top 310 players will each get 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points.

You can see an even more detailed ruleset on the "official rules" page. Of course, the good part is Nintendo is currently offering a 14-day free trial membership for Switch Online and you don't have to be a first time sign up to redeem it. You can read more in our previous post: