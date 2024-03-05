Mario Day is almost upon us (10th March - MAR10, get it??) and Nintendo is wasting no time with getting the celebrations underway. Those who want to make the most of the calendar event of the year can now pick up a 14-day Nintendo Switch Online trial for free.

This offer will be sticking around until 18th March at 6am GMT / 5am CET / 1am ET / 11:59pm (17th March) PT and grants you access to all of the features of a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription. As well as getting involved in online play, you will also be able to hit up the entire NES, SNES and Game Boy NSO libraries.

Oh, and the best part? You can use this free trial even if you have redeemed one before.

To get involved, simply head over to the My Nintendo Store and redeem the free 14-day NSO trial for a nice, round 0 Platinum Points. Then, enter your code in the relevant section of the eShop to begin the trial. This offer is only available to those in North America at the time of writing.

Remember, the free trial will click over into an auto-renewing one-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online after 14 days unless auto-renewal is turned off — make sure to check your settings if you don't want to pay up once the two weeks are over.

