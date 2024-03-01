Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're still enjoying the roguelite bullet shooter Vampire Survivors, you might want to check out its latest update which sends players to space (again).

It's officially titled the 'Space-54 Update' and is completely free. It adds one new bonus stage, two new characters, four new weapons, a new relic, and seven achievements to unlock. There's also a bit more to uncover as well!

If you haven't already played this game, it's highly addictive and is up there as arguably one of the best indie games in recent years. Here's what we had to say about the Switch port in our review here on Nintendo Life: