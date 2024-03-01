If you're still enjoying the roguelite bullet shooter Vampire Survivors, you might want to check out its latest update which sends players to space (again).
It's officially titled the 'Space-54 Update' and is completely free. It adds one new bonus stage, two new characters, four new weapons, a new relic, and seven achievements to unlock. There's also a bit more to uncover as well!
If you haven't already played this game, it's highly addictive and is up there as arguably one of the best indie games in recent years. Here's what we had to say about the Switch port in our review here on Nintendo Life:
"The Switch port only adds more to love with local co-op and updated content. It's so easy to slip into a blissful sense of flow in Vampire Survivors' Castlevania-inspired, comically named levels as its ripping soundtrack and satisfying sound design propel you into the horde that you'll surely lose track of time playing it. It's a good thing that rounds don't usually last more than half an hour."