Earlier this month, the Switch emulator Yuzu was shut down in response to a legal push from Nintendo. It wasn't all that surprising given the Big-N's historic protection of its properties and disapproval of unsanctioned emulation, and equally unsurprising is that a new Switch emulator is already stepping up to take Yuzu's place — one that, reportedly, is doing everything in its power to avoid a similar legal fate (thanks, Ars Technica).

Suyu (pronounced 'sue-you' *wink, wink* according to the emulator's GitLab page) is built from the Yuzu source code and its aim is to continue the work of "the world's most popular, open-source Nintendo Switch emulator, Yuzu." It is not ready for use just yet, though the development team seems hopeful that it will get off the ground.

'How is it not going to be immediately shut down?' you may ask. Well, contributor and Discord moderator Sharpie told Ars Technica that the development team has consulted "someone with legal experience" and the project "currently exists in a legal gray area we are trying to work our way out of."

There are a couple of key differences between Yuzu and Suyu, according to Sharpie. The new project will reportedly avoid any monetisation, will not provide step-by-step guides on how to play copyrighted games, and is openly against any suggestions of piracy — three large factors that worked against Yuzu in Nintendo's recent lawsuit.

Alongside these changes, Sharpie says that the emulator will be requiring users to provide their own encryption keys, hopefully from a legitimate and purchased source — though the developer does confess that "there isn't really a way to verify the keys were dumped legitimately from the user's Switch."

As we mentioned, the emulator is not currently available, with a slow rollout planned to avoid both technical and legal issues. It remains to be seen just how many of those problems arise, but with Nintendo hot off the back of a recent legal win, we'd be surprised if the lawyers weren't sniffing around this one soon enough (assuming they aren't already).

Be sure to check out Ars Technica's full interview with Sharpie for further details on the emulation project.