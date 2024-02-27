Fresh off the back of the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, the celebrations are underway for Pokémon Day 2024. Like clockwork, The Pokémon Company announced that it will be hosting a special Pokémon Presents to mark the occasion, and it's right around the corner!

The presentation is set to premiere in just a few minutes at 6am PT / 9am EST / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 12am AEST (Wednesday) and we are excited to see what TPC will have in store for us. This one seems like it's going to be much shorter than previous Pokémon Presents showcases, with Gematsu reporting that it will only run for around 13 minutes — compared to last year's 25 minutes.

The February 2023 presentation was hardly the most memorable showcase going — Pokémon Sleep news, anyone? — so here's hoping that today's shorter event gives us a little more to chew on. The rumour mill is spitting out everything from Pokémon Gold And Silver to Black and White for this one, so let's see what it actually delivers.

Get your Poké snacks together and watch along with us below!

Note: The official English Pokémon Presents stream is now live. You may need to refresh your page for it to appear.