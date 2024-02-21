Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

PowerWash Simulator has revealed its next themed DLC pack is based on Warhammer 40,000. It will launch next week on the Nintendo Switch and allows players to wash away dirt and grime from this particular universe.

As the player, you'll take control of the all-new Adeptus Mecanicus character who is well-equipped for the ritual cleansing with a custom MKII Aqua-Santica Arquebus power washer. Here's what you can look forward to cleaning up:

The Ultramarines Land Raider

The Dark Angels Deathwing Redemptor Dreadnought

The Astra Militarum Rogal Dorn Tank

The House Hawkshroud Imperial Knight

The Blood Angels Thunderhawk

This pack will set you back $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.50. You can learn more about PowerWash Simulator in our review and previous coverage: