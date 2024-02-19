Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's been a minute since we last covered Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron (August 2023, specifically), but we can now exclusively reveal that the game is heading to Switch on 8 March, 2024.

The accompanying trailer from publisher RedDeearGames showcases some direct Switch footage, and while there's certainly been a noticable downgrade in visuals, it looks like this is the Dakka Squadron experience through and through, with high-octane aerial battles front and centre.

Featuring multiple environments across a variety of planets, you'll be utilising several different weapons, bombs, and abilities to give you the edge during battle. Meanwhile, full voice acting is included throughout to tell a story worth of the Warhammer name. The Switch isn't home to a great deal of dog-fighting titles, so this might be one to keep an eye on if you're keen on that type of experience.

Here's a reminder of the features:

CAMPAIGN MODE

Fly through 5 unique planets and complete tasks as a commander. The missions provide diverse objectives such as defence or sabotage. Enjoy the explosions and the scenery while defeating enemy bases. ACTION-PACKED COMBAT

Perform barrel rolls, use boost or air brake to destroy the targets more precisely. Join one of the five available Ork Clans, gaining various bonuses. Stay tactical, attack swiftly and unpredictably, so the opponent cannot recover from defeat. UPGRADE YOUR WAR MACHINE

Customize your plane with a variety of weapons and upgrades that can be used on the battlefield to gain an advantage over the opponent. Unlock new ships and choose your favorite loadout for sowing devastation.

Will you be picking up Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.