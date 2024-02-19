Splatoon 3 Weekend Splatfest
Image: Nintendo

Update #3 [Mon 19th Feb, 2024 09:45 GMT]: Well, the weekend of inking is once again over in Splatoon 3 and we have another Splatfest champion.

In Europe, North America and Australia regions, it was Team Friday that came out on top in the battle of "What's the best day of the weekend?" What's more, it was a pretty close one! The winning team walked away with 24p, while Team Sunday and Saturday followed behind on 18p and 15p respectively.

Once again, Japan was treated to a different Splatfest theme this time. With Teams Red Bean Paste, Custard and Cream fighting for flavour supremacy, it was Team Cream that swam away with 45p and the win. Red Bean Paste came in second with 12p, while Team Custard couldn't grab any points at all.

All in all, it was a good weekend's splatting (unless you were on Team Custard in Japan, of course). By the time the next Splatfest comes around, we would imagine that Fresh Season 2024 will be well underway. You can find out everything that is included in the upcoming update below.

Update #2 [Fri 16th Feb, 2024 15:00 GMT]: There wasn't a Nintendo Direct this week, but there is a Splatfest, so that's some Nintendo news to be excited about, right?

Yes, this is your friendly reminder that Splatoon 3's next team event kicks off this weekend (today, if you're in North America)! This time, the vote is all about "What's the best day of the weekend?", with Team Friday, Saturday and Sunday battling it out.

There is a different theme for splatters in Japan, who this time will be picking between Team Red Bean Paste, Custard or Cream in the war of "Which one do you like?"

Here is the rundown of exactly when you can expect the event to kick off in your region:

  • North America - 16th February 2024, 4pm PST - 18th February 2024, 4pm PST
  • Australia - 17th February 2024, 11am AEDT - 19th February 2024, 11am AEDT
  • New Zealand - 17th February 2024, 1pm NZDT - 19th February 2024, 1pm NZDT
  • UK - 17th February 2024, 00:00 GMT - 18th February 2024, 11:59pm GMT
  • Europe - 17th February 2024, 1am CET - 19th February 2024, 1am CET
  • Japan - 17th February 2024, 9am JST - 19th February 2024, 9am JST

Happy inking, everyone!

Update #1: As expected, @SplatoonNA has confirmed that North America and Australia will have the same weekend-based Splatfest theme as Europe.

Original article [Thu 1st Feb, 2024 10:45 GMT]: Nintendo has today announced the theme for the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest, and it is set to once again vary depending on your region.

In Europe, the event will run between 17th and 18th February, with the theme asking, "What's the best day of the weekend?" Team Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all up for grabs.

If previous events are anything to go by, we would imagine that North America and Australia will share the same weekend-themed question as Europe, but we'll be sure to update this post as soon as we have confirmation.

What we do know is that Japan's splatters will instead be battling over sweet treats, with the question asking "Which one do you like?" (at least, that's how Google translate puts it). The teams are split between Red Bean Paste, Custard and Cream and it is set to run from 17th-19th February.

For all of the information on the upcoming event and those that have come before it, be sure to check out our full Splatfest guide below.

Which team will be getting your vote this time? Let us know who you're backing in the comments.

