Arguably one of the most exciting announcements during Nintendo's Partner Showcase was the reveal of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. It revives the OG Battlefront games and even adds some new content and characters like Kit Fisto.

If you're wondering just how much space you'll need, the US and UK eShop listings have revealed the estimated Switch file size as 25.4GB. Here's a refresher on what exactly is included in this updated package:

This Classic Collection includes:

STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic)

-Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace

STAR WARS Battlefront II

-Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena

-Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto

Of course, Star Wars enthusiasts can also look forward to mass-scale battles with up to 64 players online. To participate in this, you will need to have access to the Switch Online base tier subscription.

There's been no physical announcement for this game, but if we hear anything, we'll let you know. Aspyr has previously released some other Star Wars collections on the Switch, and Limited Run has also assisted in this process.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection launches for the Switch eShop on 14th March 2024. Pre-orders are now live on the Switch eShop and there's even a discount in select regions.