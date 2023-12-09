Back in October, Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games announced the STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) would be getting a physical release in North America, and it's now officially available.

It will set you back $59.99 USD and includes seven games in one. The catch is that there are technically only five games included on the Switch game card, with players required to download STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.