Back in October, Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games announced the STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) would be getting a physical release in North America, and it's now officially available.
It will set you back $59.99 USD and includes seven games in one. The catch is that there are technically only five games included on the Switch game card, with players required to download STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (download)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (download)