Nintendo has today announced the theme for the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest, and it is set to once again vary depending on your region.

In Europe, the event will run between 17th and 18th February, with the theme asking, "What's the best day of the weekend?" Team Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all up for grabs.

Everyone knows the weekend is the best part of the week…but which day is best? That's for you to decide in the next #Splatoon3 Splatfest, starting 17/02! pic.twitter.com/5HYrCA17F5 February 1, 2024

If previous events are anything to go by, we would imagine that North America and Australia will share the same weekend-themed question as Europe, but we'll be sure to update this post as soon as we have confirmation.

What we do know is that Japan's splatters will instead be battling over sweet treats, with the question asking "Which one do you like?" (at least, that's how Google translate puts it). The teams are split between Red Bean Paste (we're assuming strawberry or raspberry jam), Custard and Cream and it is set to run from 17th-19th February.

For all of the information on the upcoming event and those that have come before it, be sure to check out our full Splatfest guide below.