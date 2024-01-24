You know the classic saying, "You wait ages for a bus, then two come at once"? Well, perhaps not, but the point is that less than a full day after ZREO: Second Quest released an orchestral recording of 'Midna' from 'Twilight Symphony', Nintendo itself has now announced that it will be broadcasting a special performance of The Legend of Zelda orchestra concert.

Taking place on February 9th, 2024 at 5 am PT / 8 am ET / 1pm GMT on Nintendo of America's official YouTube channel, the pre-recorded performance will likely cover tracks from across the entire Zelda franchise (albeit with a particular focus on Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, no doubt).





Visit our official YouTube channel on 2/9 to watch the full, pre-recorded performance: pic.twitter.com/d0xqNw03Ve Mark your calendars for this special The Legend of #Zelda Orchestra Concert! 🎶Visit our official YouTube channel on 2/9 to watch the full, pre-recorded performance: https://t.co/KM8OywoysE January 24, 2024

It's not currently known exactly how long it's due to go on for, or if it's going to be a permanent addition to Nintendo's YouTube catalogue, but if you're even remotely interested in checking it out, then we'd fully recommend watching on February 9th.

Oh, and don't worry, we'll be right here to cover it when it launches. We're not missing it, that's for sure.