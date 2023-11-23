During Nintendo Live 2022, a life-size statue of Link from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was unveiled for photo opportunities, and now it looks like Ganondorf has received the same treatment.

As revealed in a post from the official Zelda X (formerly Twitter) account, fans can now visit the city of Fukuoka in Japan and take part in photo opportunities with both Ganondorf and Link in front of the Mitsukoshi department store.

It's the first time such a statue has been seen in public and, as expected, it looks absolutely fantastic. Just imagine these sitting in the foyer of Nintendo's headquarters once the company is done with all the Zelda marketing - phwoar.

Indeed, many fans have voiced their, shall we say, "appreciation" for Ganondorf shortly after his reveal in a pre-release trailer for Tears of the Kingdom; so much so that he's actually topped a recent reader poll for the 'Best Ganondorf Design' in a Zelda game, so there you go!

Needless to say, we're hopeful the Ganondorf statue will follow in Link's footsteps and show up to other events in the coming months. Maybe Nintendo Live 2024?