Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is already one of our favourite games of the year, and developer Ubisoft Montpellier has declared that it's "far from done" with the game post-launch.

In a video shared on social media today, the game's director Mounir Radi thanked fans "for all the love" since the game's launch at the end of January. What's more, the director also confirmed that the team are working on new content updates which include new modes and content.

The game's first free update is "coming soon", and while we don't know what exactly will be included, Radi did say that, while we wait, we should train with Artaban, one of the immortals and an ally in the game.

One other challenge Radi mentions is trying to beat the game in Immortal mode. This is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's hardest difficulty, which requires precision and mastery of the game's combat.

We suppose we'll be revisiting this one pretty soon, then. If you're on the fence about the game, check out our glowing 9/10 review below: