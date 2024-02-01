Update [Thu 1st Feb, 2024 00:45 GMT]:

The website Serebii.net has shared an outline of what exactly players can expect from this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update when it arrives later today. We'll update this post when the official patch notes come through.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - Version 3.0.1 (February 1st, 2024)

Fixes:

Alters the crafting materials required to make TM223, removing Shieldon from it

Fixes the glitch where the Dragon Cheer effect would persist after switching

Fixes the glitch where the the game would freeze if you used items to level up an Inkay to Level 29 or under

Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, players become stuck between the Item Printer and the wall in the League Club

Fixed an issue where Calyrex wouldn't remember learning certain TM moves after being separated from Glastrier & Spectrier. It will now be able to remember the moves, even if recombined with Glastrier and Spectrier

Notes

This update is required for your game to go online.

Original [Tue 30th Jan, 2024 05:45 GMT]:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch will be getting the next update this week on 1st February 2024.

The release date of Version 3.0.1 was confirmed in a brief post on social media by the official Pokémon account. It was meant to be distributed in "late January", so this is technically a slight delay. Here's the translated notice:

"Notice: The updated data (Ver.3.0.1) for "Pokémon Scarlet/Violet", which was announced to be distributed after late January, is scheduled to be distributed on February 1st (Thursday). Please wait for a while until delivery."

According to a previous announcement, this update will include a fix for the Dragon Cheer bug. Apart from this, more details (including the full patch notes) will be shared when this update goes live. It follows on from the release of the second DLC last month, The Indigo Disk.