Update [Thu 1st Feb, 2024 00:55 GMT]:

The latest update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is now officially live. It bumps the game up to Version 3.0.1 and features a bunch of fixes, including a patch for the Dragon Cheer bug. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - Version 3.0.1 (January 31, 2024)

Bug Fixes

If the player used items to level up an Inkay to Lv. 29 or lower, the game would stop responding to button input. This bug has been fixed.

Some materials needed to craft TM223 (Metal Sound) were previously dropped by a Pokémon that appears in only one version of the game. This issue has been resolved. Shieldon Claws are no longer required to craft TM223 (Metal Sound).

After players installed the Item Printer in the League Club Room, under certain circumstances players could get stuck between the Item Printer and the wall. This bug has been fixed. Affected players can now get unstuck by speaking to the character next to the Item Printer and selecting “I want to print something!”

When a Pokémon under the effect of Dragon Cheer was switched out of battle and then reentered that battle, its attacks would still have a heightened chance of landing critical hits. This bug has been fixed.

Certain moves that Calyrex could learn via TM only while united with Glastrier or Spectrier would remain in Calyrex’s move set even after Calyrex separated from Glastrier or Spectrier. Furthermore, even if those moves were forgotten, Calyrex could then remember those moves without being united with Glastrier or Spectrier. This bug has been fixed.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

Original [Tue 30th Jan, 2024 05:45 GMT]:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch will be getting the next update this week on 1st February 2024.

The release date of Version 3.0.1 was confirmed in a brief post on social media by the official Pokémon account. It was meant to be distributed in "late January", so this is technically a slight delay. Here's the translated notice:

"Notice: The updated data (Ver.3.0.1) for "Pokémon Scarlet/Violet", which was announced to be distributed after late January, is scheduled to be distributed on February 1st (Thursday). Please wait for a while until delivery."

According to a previous announcement, this update will include a fix for the Dragon Cheer bug. Apart from this, more details (including the full patch notes) will be shared when this update goes live. It follows on from the release of the second DLC last month, The Indigo Disk.