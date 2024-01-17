Thunderful Group has announced a restructuring program that aims to decrease costs and focus more on areas with the best growth and profitability prospects.

As reported by GamesIndustry, the restructuring is ultimately expected to affect around 20% of Thunderful's current workforce, with the group hoping to see the effects of the program in the second half of 2024.

As for why this is occurring, Thunderful states that it is due to over-investments made over the last few years that have proven to be unsustainable in the current industry climate. It's hoping to reduce annual costs between SEK 90 million ($8.6 million) and SEK 110 million ($10.5 million) with an improved cash flow with an equivalent amount.

Here's what CEO Martin Walfisz had to say:

“Since I joined as CEO in the fall of 2023, we have evaluated the current business and the future position of Thunderful. To ensure and strengthen the viability of the Group, we have found no alternative other than to reduce costs and focus the business on areas with the best future growth and profitability prospects. It has been difficult to make these decisions, and it saddens me that we will have to say goodbye to many skilled colleagues and partners. Nevertheless, I am convinced that this is a necessary direction for Thunderful and that these changes will make the company a stronger player in the market.”

Thunderful Group currently owns several studios, including the likes of Coatsink (Worldless), Headup Games (Pumpkin Jack), Image & Form (SteamWorld Build), and Zoink (Flipping Death). The latter two studios collaborated to found Thunderful in 2017 and merged in 2020 to form Thunderful Development.

