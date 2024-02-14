Update [Wed 14th Feb, 2024 14:20 GMT]: Well this is a surprise!
After being accidentally posted to the Nintendo website earlier today (see our original coverage below), Nintendo has now officially revealed its latest look at Princess Peach: Showtime! which shows four new transformations in action.
Much like the previous Transformations Trailer, this newbie is pretty light on story elements, but hey, at least we get to see a handful of Peach's newfound abilities.
Taking the spotlight this time are Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and Mighty Peach, each of which brings their own unique skills to the table. These join the likes of Cowgirl Peach, Ninja Peach, Detective Peach and more, bringing the Princess' transformations up to a nice round 10.
Here's some official information on the new transformations from Nintendo:
Figure Skater Peach – Use her practiced poise to take to the rink and put her foes on thin ice. Join a dazzling performance filled with quick-timed spins and jumps, and skate around the competition to help your fellow dancers!
Dashing Thief Peach – Traverse, infiltrate, and swing through this daring performance with various gadgets and sneak by the defenses of the thieves of the Sour Bunch. Embrace the thrills (and charms!) of espionage, then make your dramatic escape.
Mermaid Peach – Being beneath the sea won’t stop Peach from carrying a tune! Use her magical voice to control schools of fish and harmonize with an aquatic orchestra. Direct these friendly fish to reveal pathways and help solve puzzles.
Mighty Peach – Look toward the sky: It’s … Mighty Peach! Go from hero to superhero and defend the locals with powerful punches and superhuman strength. Fly, fling objects and fight enemies in an action-filled spectacle in the sky and on the ground.