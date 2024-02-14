Update [Wed 14th Feb, 2024 14:20 GMT]: Well this is a surprise!

After being accidentally posted to the Nintendo website earlier today (see our original coverage below), Nintendo has now officially revealed its latest look at Princess Peach: Showtime! which shows four new transformations in action.

Much like the previous Transformations Trailer, this newbie is pretty light on story elements, but hey, at least we get to see a handful of Peach's newfound abilities.

Taking the spotlight this time are Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and Mighty Peach, each of which brings their own unique skills to the table. These join the likes of Cowgirl Peach, Ninja Peach, Detective Peach and more, bringing the Princess' transformations up to a nice round 10.

Here's some official information on the new transformations from Nintendo:

Figure Skater Peach – Use her practiced poise to take to the rink and put her foes on thin ice. Join a dazzling performance filled with quick-timed spins and jumps, and skate around the competition to help your fellow dancers!

Dashing Thief Peach – Traverse, infiltrate, and swing through this daring performance with various gadgets and sneak by the defenses of the thieves of the Sour Bunch. Embrace the thrills (and charms!) of espionage, then make your dramatic escape.

Mermaid Peach – Being beneath the sea won’t stop Peach from carrying a tune! Use her magical voice to control schools of fish and harmonize with an aquatic orchestra. Direct these friendly fish to reveal pathways and help solve puzzles.

Mighty Peach – Look toward the sky: It’s … Mighty Peach! Go from hero to superhero and defend the locals with powerful punches and superhuman strength. Fly, fling objects and fight enemies in an action-filled spectacle in the sky and on the ground.

Original article [Wed 14th Feb, 2024 12:30 GMT]: If yesterday's Splatoon 3 news wasn't enough to convince you that a full-fat February Nintendo Direct is probably off the cards, then perhaps this will be: it looks like another Princess Peach: Showtime! trailer is set to come our way today.

This suspicion has not come from us finally cracking the intricacies of time travel, nor getting a suspiciously accurate answer from a Magic 8 Ball. Rather, it has come from Twitter (and isn't that really the same thing?), where it looks like someone has spotted an accidental news post on the Nintendo website.

Note. We will be showing said news post below. If you want to keep your eyes unspoiled from any potential future Princess Peach: Showtime! news, then you might want to look away now.

Flagged by the popular 'No Context Super Mario' account, @SuperMarioOOC85, it seems that for a brief moment, the Nintendo website was home to a news post with the title, 'See the debut of more transformations in Princess Peach: Showtime!'. The post has since been removed, but the following tweet gives a peek at the titular transformations that it contained.

Of course, we won't know whether these are the real deal until we hear an official announcement from Nintendo. Then again, they do look rather legit. The post was dated today, 14th February 2024, so expect to see the reveal of Mermaid, Mighty, Dashing Thief and Figure Skater Peach later on... maybe?

This wouldn't be the first time that Nintendo has accidentally almost spoiled a big reveal — remember the time that the Splatoon 3 Direct was 30 seconds away from being posted early? — but only time will tell on this one.

What do you make of the potentially new transformations? Are you expecting an announcement later on today? Let us know in the comments.

