Original article [Wed 14th Feb, 2024 12:30 GMT]: If yesterday's Splatoon 3 news wasn't enough to convince you that a full-fat February Nintendo Direct is probably off the cards, then perhaps this will be: it looks like another Princess Peach: Showtime! trailer is set to come our way today.

This suspicion has not come from us finally cracking the intricacies of time travel, nor getting a suspiciously accurate answer from a Magic 8 Ball. Rather, it has come from Twitter (and isn't that really the same thing?), where it looks like someone has spotted an accidental news post on the Nintendo website.

Note. We will be showing said news post below. If you want to keep your eyes unspoiled from any potential future Princess Peach: Showtime! news, then you might want to look away now.

Flagged by the popular 'No Context Super Mario' account, @SuperMarioOOC85, it seems that for a brief moment, the Nintendo website was home to a news post with the title, 'See the debut of more transformations in Princess Peach: Showtime!'. The post has since been removed, but the following tweet gives a peek at the titular transformations that it contained.

Of course, we won't know whether these are the real deal until we hear an official announcement from Nintendo. Then again, they do look rather legit. The post was dated today, 14th February 2024, so expect to see the reveal of Mermaid, Mighty, Dashing Thief and Figure Skater Peach later on... maybe?

This wouldn't be the first time that Nintendo has accidentally almost spoiled a big reveal — remember the time that the Splatoon 3 Direct was 30 seconds away from being posted early? — but only time will tell on this one.