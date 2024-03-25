It has been a long old time since we got a game with Princess Peach in the starring role. The DS's Super Princess Peach didn't get things off to the best start and in the ensuing years, the Mushroom Kingdom monarch has been more of a supporting cast member despite some prominent appearances here and there. It's a wrong that needed to be made right, and Princess Peach: Showtime! does just that.

Released on 22nd March 2024, Showtime sees Peach back in the driver's seat, setting out on a mission to save the Sparkle Theater from the evil Grape and the Sour Bunch. To do so, Princess Peach teams up with the theatre's guardian, Stella, who lets her transform into different outfits, each of which comes with its own unique abilities.

There are 10 different transformations that you can put to the test and we have collected them together for you to check out below. Ready to see what's in the wardrobe? Let's pull back the curtain...