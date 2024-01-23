Nintendo has revealed a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Princess Peach: Showtime! on Nintendo Switch, launching on March 22nd, 2024.
While the trailer is light on story elements, we get to see a whole bunch of cool costumes from the game, including the newly revealed Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach. Previously revealed costumes include Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach (no relation to Detective Pikachu... we think), and Kung Fu Peach.
The game currently stands as the only truly original first-party Switch game in 2024 so far. Nintendo's other offerings include Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, all of which are remakes or remasters of previously released Nintendo games.
Here's some official information from Nintendo:
"Players will battle enemies from the footlights to the rafters, taking on the role of a swordfighter, a detective, a kung fu master, a pâtissière and more. But this is no ordinary adventure – it’s going to take even more panache from Peach to bring this play to its triumphant final bow.
"As Ninja Peach, she will call upon her sneaking abilities as she uses shadows, shrubbery and makeshift bamboo snorkels to surprise and thwart her enemies. On levels where you need to be a little more brash, Cowgirl Peach yee-haws into action. Her horseback-riding expertise is matched only by her deftness with a lasso, and you’ll need both to make sure Peach rides off into the sunset …or at least into the next scene."
Princess Peach: Showtime! is available for pre-order now at $59.99 / £49.99.
Will you be picking up Princess Peach: Showtime! when it launches in March? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source youtube.com]
Comments 6
This continues to look great. Cowgirl Peach and Ninja Peach look like a lot of fun to play as.
Hopefully there will be some surprise costumes that they don't reveal in marketing.
Have conflicting feelings about this one, on one hand it's awesome to have another game starring Peach, and it looks pretty creative and outside the box, but on the other hand it doesn't really look like a $60 Nintendo game. It has more of an indie feel to it, which is fine, but considering that this is the only new first party game announced currently I'm expecting more. I hope I'm wrong.
This looks super fun! I love cooking/baking/food-themed games in general, so the part I'm most looking forward to is playing as Pâtissière Peach. I hope there'll be lots of delicious food in this game!
Happy that we got to see more of this game and love the new costumes, looking forward to future trailers - would be surprised if it didn't show up in the next Direct assuming there's one in the same period as usual so before Showtime comes out - and then finally playing it (can't believe it's only two months away now)!
To whoever was worried about her face change on the cover previously reported, her in-game model seems a nice blend of both styles. I liked it
Really nice. Looking forward to this one. Also still hoping Daisy will be a secret unlockable in this or something but probably not lol.
