Nintendo has revealed a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Princess Peach: Showtime! on Nintendo Switch, launching on March 22nd, 2024.

While the trailer is light on story elements, we get to see a whole bunch of cool costumes from the game, including the newly revealed Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach. Previously revealed costumes include Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach (no relation to Detective Pikachu... we think), and Kung Fu Peach.

The game currently stands as the only truly original first-party Switch game in 2024 so far. Nintendo's other offerings include Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, all of which are remakes or remasters of previously released Nintendo games.

Here's some official information from Nintendo:

"Players will battle enemies from the footlights to the rafters, taking on the role of a swordfighter, a detective, a kung fu master, a pâtissière and more. But this is no ordinary adventure – it’s going to take even more panache from Peach to bring this play to its triumphant final bow. "As Ninja Peach, she will call upon her sneaking abilities as she uses shadows, shrubbery and makeshift bamboo snorkels to surprise and thwart her enemies. On levels where you need to be a little more brash, Cowgirl Peach yee-haws into action. Her horseback-riding expertise is matched only by her deftness with a lasso, and you’ll need both to make sure Peach rides off into the sunset …or at least into the next scene."

Princess Peach: Showtime! is available for pre-order now at $59.99 / £49.99.

