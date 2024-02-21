Mojang continues to bolster Minecraft with all sorts of 8updates and this week marks the arrival of add-ons in Minecraft Bedrock.
These are mods created by partners and the community and then released on the Marketplace. As part of this, Mojang is celebrating with a collection of free add-ons. This includes a bunch of add-ons themed around pets, wool, computers and hiking.
"Available through Minecraft Marketplace, add-ons let you add new blocks, mobs, items, recipes, and other content to both your existing worlds and new ones. Maybe you’re missing a mid-century chair in your otherwise perfect mansion? Or dream of dragons roaming the Overworld? How about both? Add-ons are your way to unlock new designs, adventures, and game mechanics. In other words – a literal game changer! And rumor has it we’re giving several of them away for free..."
Will you be checking out this new Minecraft update? Leave a comment below.
[source minecraft.net]
Comments 2
This is pretty cool. When I get sucked into Minecraft though, it’s like a 3-6 month endeavor. Not sure if I’m ready for this yet
A step in the right direction! Make bedrock more like Java please
