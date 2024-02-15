Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The sandbox game Minecraft continues to expand and the latest reveal is a new hostile mob. It's called "The Bogged" and is a new poison skeleton mob that will be added in the upcoming 1.21 Update. It's available now in testing as well.

Here's a bit about it from the official announcement, along with a look in the video above:

"The bogged is a new skeleton variant that fires poison-tipped (cupids?) arrows. You can sometimes find the bogged in the trial chambers (coming with the 1.21 Update), as well as elsewhere in Minecraft. If you’re really keen to set up a date with them, perhaps take a wander into the swamp or mangrove swamp!

"Just like skeletons, the bogged is an undead mob, so sunlight is a big red flag (as in “it sets the bogged on fire” red). Also, unlike the skeletons, its arrows are poison-tipped, which means they’ll leave you with a lovely poisoned effect, turning your health bar a romantic green color!"

Minecraft has also recently received some new Universal Studios DLC. Here are some details about it from the official website:

"It’s finally time to open the blocky gates to the all-new Universal Studios Experience DLC! A wild Minecraft adventure map that combines legendary attractions and experiences inspired by Universal Destinations & Experiences around the world, but also throughout the theme parks’ history! They are fun, they are fast, and they are all ready for you to virtually enjoy!"

What do you think of the new mob? How about the new Universal Studios Experience DLC? Let us know in the comments.