LEGO Fortnite has just got a brand new update on all platforms, and it adds what feels like an essential piece of survival gameplay — fishing.

Version 28.30, the "Gone Fishin'" update, means you can now fish for a bevvy of creatures as you explore the world of LEGO Fortnite — a whole separate game within Fortnite.

That's not all, of course. With this big update, you can now also make a Food Processor! For the fish? Well, yes! And no, we're not making fish paste — these make Fish Filets, somehow. Don't ask us. New outfits, resources, and the usual bug fixes are also packed into version 28.30, so let's jump right in.

Here are the full patch notes from the Fortnite website:

LEGO Fortnite v28.30: Gone Fishin’

GONE FISHIN’

Ready to start catching Floppers? Just follow these tips and you’ll be reel good in no time:

CRAFT A FISHING ROD

You gotta have the right gear to get started, so let’s start with a Fishing Rod! There are four rarities you can craft. You’re more likely to pull in your catch with a higher-rarity Fishing Rod, but the lower-rarity ones are easier to make. Here’s how to craft each rarity!

Common Fishing Rod (craftable at a Level 1 Crafting Bench) Unlock the recipe for the Common Fishing Rod by adding a Cord to your inventory.

(craftable at a Level 1 Crafting Bench) Uncommon Fishing Rod (craftable at a Level 2 Crafting Bench)

(craftable at a Level 2 Crafting Bench) Unlock the recipe for the Uncommon Fishing Rod by adding a Knotroot Rod to your inventory.

Rare Fishing Rod (craftable at a Level 3 Crafting Bench) Unlock the recipe for the Rare Fishing Rod by adding a Flexwood Rod to your inventory.

(craftable at a Level 3 Crafting Bench) Epic Fishing Rod (craftable at a Level 4 Crafting Bench) Unlock the recipe for the Epic Fishing Rod by adding a Frostpine Rod to your inventory.

(craftable at a Level 4 Crafting Bench)

CREATURES TO CATCH

With your handy Fishing Rod, you can begin fishin’! Can you catch all of the fish introduced in v28.30?

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Green Flopper

Vendetta Flopper

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Blue Slurp Fish

Purple Slurp Fish

Yellow Slurp Fish

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Molten Spicy Fish

Different fish can be found based on the biome and water you’re fishing in, and also the weather and time of day! Tackle the fishing pastime by catching the Legendary version of each fish.

Be sure to hold onto those Legendary fish! There will be a way to display them in a future update.

MAKE A DELICIOUS DISH: INTRODUCING THE FOOD PROCESSOR!

Want some brick fish for breakfast? With the new Food Processor Station, you can turn the fish you catch into Fish Filets! (Unlock the Food Processor recipe by crafting or using a Lumber Mill.)



Fish Filets aren’t the only seafood you can eat. With a Grill, you can also make dishes like Smoked Fry Fish and Black and Blue Shieldfish Sushi!

CREATING A FISHING SPOT WITH A BAIT BUCKET

All you need to fish is a Fishing Rod and water. But fish are a slippery bunch, so don’t just cast your line and expect fish to flock. Throw bait into water to create a Fishing Spot!



Get bait from a Bait Bucket, which has four rarities you can craft. The rarer the bucket, the more likely you are to attract a fish:

Common Bait Bucket (craftable at a Food Processor) Unlock the recipe for the Common Bait Bucket by adding a Fish Filet to your inventory and having a Food Processor in the world.

(craftable at a Food Processor) Uncommon Bait Bucket (craftable at a Juicer) Unlock the recipe for the Uncommon Bait Bucket by adding a Common Bait Bucket to your inventory and having a Juicer in the world.

(craftable at a Juicer) Rare Bait Bucket (craftable at a Juicer) Unlock the recipe for the Rare Bait Bucket by adding a Common Bait Bucket to your inventory and having a Juicer in the world.

(craftable at a Juicer) Epic Bait Bucket (craftable at a Juicer) Unlock the recipe for the Epic Bait Bucket by adding a Common Bait Bucket to your inventory and having a Juicer in the world.

(craftable at a Juicer)

Become as much of a fishing legend as the expert Turk! (This angler may appear as a potential Villager to join your adventure.)

MORE UPDATES!

ENTER SAND AND GLASS

v28.30 adds two new resources to LEGO® Fortnite! With a Shovel, dig Sand out of the ground in sandy areas.

Some people don’t like Sand, because it of course gets everywhere. It’s even in glass… Craft Glass with Sand and a Crafting Bench!

ZOOM IN WITH THE SPYGLASS

Make it easier to see what’s far away! The Spyglass is a telescopic tool that magnifies distant views. Unlock the recipe for a Spyglass by adding Glass to your inventory and having a Crafting Bench in your world. Then, you guessed it, craft one at a Crafting Bench!



LET THE COMPASS GUIDE YOU!

It’s easy to forget which way you’re going in unless you open your map. But if you craft a Compass, you won’t need your map for that! The Compass adds basic navigation to the HUD, telling you which direction you’re facing. Unlock the recipe for a Compass by adding Glass to your inventory and having a Crafting Bench in your world. Then — you know where this is going — craft one at a Crafting Bench.

Want to add navigation AND map markers to your HUD? Then craft the Advanced Compass, whose recipe is unlocked the same way as the regular Compass.

NEW VILLAGER OPTIONS

Turk isn’t the only one who can appear as a potential new Villager. Fellow fishers Outcast and Bob can too!

NEW CHARMS, HOW CHARMING!

There are new charms to discover and craft along your adventure!

The Reflection Charm deals some of the damage you take back at your attacker when you get hurt. While the Wavebreak Charm increases your swimming speed, making you faster the more Wavebreak Charms you have equipped. Different fish are required to craft both charms, so pick up that Fishing Rod and reel ‘em in!

MORE OUTFITS GET A LEGO STYLE!

With v28.30, more Outfits in Fortnite have received a LEGO Style! If you already own these Outfits, their LEGO Styles are currently in your Locker:

Airie

Flakes Power

Iron Man Zero

Lazarbeam

Loserfruit

Maxxed Out Max

Ninja

CHOOSE BETWEEN DIFFERENT LEGO STYLES

For Outfits that have received more than one LEGO Style, you now have the option to choose between the Styles!

MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS, ADJUSTMENTS, AND BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

Increased the number of Villagers you can have to 20, meaning you can now have 4 Villages with 5 Villagers in each.

Players can now sit in chairs!

Recipes now consistently unlock in Sandbox mode.

Fixed an issue where players’ stamina wouldn’t recharge.

Players no longer spawn inside the foundation of buildings, inside the snow, or on top of things that they weren’t on top of when they had logged out.

Friendly Villagers accompanying you on your adventure can now jump out of the water instead of getting stuck.

Villagers accompanying you into caves now aren’t worried that it’s raining outside.

Daggers now consistently deal damage while underneath enemies.

Re-centered the dynamic platform’s pivot point to be in the middle of the platform, so it now rotates and snaps correctly.

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Fixed an issue that would sometimes stop players from rejoining their world.

PHYSICS

Fixed an issue where players sometimes could not place Building Parts on dynamic foundations until they were moved.

Fixed an issue where objects would sometimes disappear from caves.

Resources will now consistently drop from objects destroyed by physics.

UI