The latest Japanese charts from Famitsu (via Gematsu) are now in and it has been a pretty quiet week — though that hasn't stopped a familiar face from returning to the top spot.
Yes, everyone's favourite plumber and occasional elephant (as niche of a group as that is) is back at number one as Super Mario Bros. Wonder has sold another 16,978 copies to become this week's champ.
In fact, after last week's wobble where there was only one Switch title in the entire top five, it is nice to see the Nintendo hybrid once again claiming the top three. Wonder is this time followed by Japan's Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! on 10,254 sales, while Shiren the Wanderer's latest takes bronze.
Elsewhere, it's the Sony show. Last week's chart-topper, Persona 3 Reload, has dropped down to fourth on PS5 and tenth on PS4, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swings back into proceedings at eight.
Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16,978 (1,732,088)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 10,254 (970,536)
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 10,244 (113,771)
- [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 9,686 (86,054)
- [PS5] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 8,448 (57,202)
- [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 8,054 (101,691)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,669 (5,703,258)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 7,415 (283,089)
- [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 7,164 (125,492)
- [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 6,811 (46,835)
Onto hardware now, and it is the Switch OLED once again leading the way with an additional 36,770 sales in the week.
It is only a narrow victory over Sony's PS5 this time, which follows behind on 34,940, but combining the SKUs expectedly lean things more in Nintendo's favour — the Switch OLED, Lite and standard models combine for 49,543 while the PS5 consoles total 40,745.
Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:
- Switch OLED Model – 36,770 (6,662,642)
- PlayStation 5 – 34,940 (4,509,572)
- Switch Lite – 8,031 (5,737,168)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,805 (715,994)
- Switch – 4,742 (19,719,637)
- Xbox Series X – 2,167 (253,212)
- PlayStation 4 – 940 (7,919,455)
- Xbox Series S – 926 (300,819)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,828)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments 9
Old man Mario Kart 8 Deluxe telling the youngster games around it: If you eat your veggies and exercise regularly, you'll have a long life, like me.
This is the most amount of playstation titles on here I've seen in a while.
PS5 sales still as good as last week. 😊
I still build my money to get PS5 Fat machine on April / May / June 2024.
Love to see Wonder on top and all the other games, in particular Shiren and Reload (also 8 Deluxe, but that's expected at this point), keep on selling well!
Hard to believe that Switch still tops console charts. The thing is almost 7 years old, smh.
@Anti-Matter Didn't mentioned it yet, but glad to see you back and hope you'll be able to buy your PS5!
Wow surprise that PlayStation took six of the ten spots up there, very impressive indeed. I feel Persona 3 Reload would had sold better if Atlus didn't already released Persona 3 Portable first the year before, I guess these sales are from those who just wanted a physical copy of the game.
Such is the Power of Mario!
Nice sales for PS software and hardware too.
@Anti-Matter Hey, welcome back! I reached the end credits in Dragon Quest Builders 2! Still playing it for now though lol. I want more of the infinite materials.
