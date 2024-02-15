The latest Japanese charts from Famitsu (via Gematsu) are now in and it has been a pretty quiet week — though that hasn't stopped a familiar face from returning to the top spot.

Yes, everyone's favourite plumber and occasional elephant (as niche of a group as that is) is back at number one as Super Mario Bros. Wonder has sold another 16,978 copies to become this week's champ.

In fact, after last week's wobble where there was only one Switch title in the entire top five, it is nice to see the Nintendo hybrid once again claiming the top three. Wonder is this time followed by Japan's Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! on 10,254 sales, while Shiren the Wanderer's latest takes bronze.

Elsewhere, it's the Sony show. Last week's chart-topper, Persona 3 Reload, has dropped down to fourth on PS5 and tenth on PS4, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swings back into proceedings at eight.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16,978 (1,732,088) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 10,254 (970,536) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 10,244 (113,771) [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 9,686 (86,054) [PS5] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 8,448 (57,202) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 8,054 (101,691) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,669 (5,703,258) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 7,415 (283,089) [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 7,164 (125,492) [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 6,811 (46,835)

Onto hardware now, and it is the Switch OLED once again leading the way with an additional 36,770 sales in the week.

It is only a narrow victory over Sony's PS5 this time, which follows behind on 34,940, but combining the SKUs expectedly lean things more in Nintendo's favour — the Switch OLED, Lite and standard models combine for 49,543 while the PS5 consoles total 40,745.

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 36,770 (6,662,642) PlayStation 5 – 34,940 (4,509,572) Switch Lite – 8,031 (5,737,168) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,805 (715,994) Switch – 4,742 (19,719,637) Xbox Series X – 2,167 (253,212) PlayStation 4 – 940 (7,919,455) Xbox Series S – 926 (300,819) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,828)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts?