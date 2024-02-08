This week's Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and things are looking rather PlayStation-heavy compared to what we are used to seeing.

It's the new releases that are dominating the competition this time around. Persona 3 Reload's PS5 version tops the charts with 76,368 copies sold, while its PS4 counterpart takes the bronze. Another PS5 title, Granblue Fantasy: Relink slots into the podium line-up, leaving the only Switch newbie, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash to take bronze with 25,242 sales in its opening week.

In fact, only four of the top ten this week come from the Switch, with the PlayStation's Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth even beating the likes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 76,368 (New) [PS5] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 48,765 (New) [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 40,024 (New) [NSW] Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (Bandai Namco, 02/01/24) – 25,242 (New) [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 22,083 (New) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 18,103 (103,527) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 16,503 (93,637) [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 15,388 (118,328) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 14,140 (1,715,110) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,464 (960,282)

Despite Sony's dominance on the software side of things, it is Nintendo that comes out on top of the Japanese hardware charts this week.

The Switch OLED leads the pack with 30,419 sales while the PS5 follows behind with 27,066. Unlike last week, the combined SKUs also fall in Nintendo's favour this time around. The OLED, Lite and standard Switch have pulled in a total of 41,966 sales, while Sony has 34,484.

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 30,419 (6,625,872) PlayStation 5 – 27,066 (4,474,632) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,418 (710,189) Switch Lite – 7,376 (5,729,137) Switch – 4,171 (19,714,895) Xbox Series S – 1,613 (299,893) Xbox Series X – 1,564 (251,045) PlayStation 4 – 605 (7,918,515) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 12 (1,192,813)

