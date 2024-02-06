Nintendo Switch
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Update [Tue 6th Feb 2024 11:45 GMT]:

Well, it seems like Famitsu's total hardware count may have been a bit short, because according to data from Nintendo's own financial report, Japan's total hardware count for the Nintendo Switch is now 33,340,000, making it the best-selling console of all time in the region.

This puts the console roughly 350,000 units above the previous leader, the Nintendo DS. As for worldwide sales, however, the DS is still comfortably in the lead at 154.02 million units, while the Switch has now sold a total of 139.36 million units as of December 31st, 2023.

Speculation of a Switch successor is at an all-time high at the moment, but if Nintendo can leverage some tasty discounts and bundles for the Switch throughout 2024 (and likely 2025), then we reckon it will have a good shot at beating the DS worldwide.

Original Article [Mon 5th Feb 2024 16:16 GMT]:

It's no secret that the Switch is still selling remarkably well for a console in its seventh year on shelves. What the latest data has indicated, however, is that Nintendo's hybrid console may soon become the highest-selling console of all time in Japan.

According to the most recent Famitsu report on hardware sales in Japan, the Switch has now sold a total of 32,027,938 units across its three SKUs: OG Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch - OLED Model. This puts it just 1,000,000 shy of becoming the highest-selling console in the region.

As for its direct competition, well... it's still Nintendo. The current highest-selling console is the Nintendo DS at 32,990,000 units, with the Game Boy sitting just behind at 32,470,000 units. The Switch is still selling around 50,000 - 100,000 units weekly in Japan, so we're reasonably confident that it will surpass both the Game Boy and the Nintendo DS in the coming months, particularly if the console is subject to discounts or bundles in the run-up to its successor's eventual launch.

Nintendo is due to release its latest financial data this week, so we should have an updated view on worldwide Switch sales at least, along with data on software performance over nine months.

What do you make of the latest Switch sales data from Japan? Do you think it will surpass the Game Boy and DS? Let us know with a comment.

[source mynintendonews.com, via gonintendo.com, nintendo.co.jp]