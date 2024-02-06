Update [Tue 6th Feb 2024 11:45 GMT]:
Well, it seems like Famitsu's total hardware count may have been a bit short, because according to data from Nintendo's own financial report, Japan's total hardware count for the Nintendo Switch is now 33,340,000, making it the best-selling console of all time in the region.
This puts the console roughly 350,000 units above the previous leader, the Nintendo DS. As for worldwide sales, however, the DS is still comfortably in the lead at 154.02 million units, while the Switch has now sold a total of 139.36 million units as of December 31st, 2023.
Speculation of a Switch successor is at an all-time high at the moment, but if Nintendo can leverage some tasty discounts and bundles for the Switch throughout 2024 (and likely 2025), then we reckon it will have a good shot at beating the DS worldwide.