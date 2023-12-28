Suika Game

Back in July, Nintendo revealed Japan's "most downloaded" Switch games in the first half of 2023. It was no surprise The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was in the lead at the time.

Now, in an update, it's been revealed Suika Game has officially surpassed it - earning the title of the "most downloaded" Switch eShop title in Japan for 2023. Alongside this affordably priced offering was Tears of the Kingdom in second place, and this was followed by Pikmin 4 in third & Super Mario Bros. Wonder in fourth.

On the third-party front, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince managed to take out the fifth spot and Overcooked 2 also placed in the top 10. Here are the top 30 "most downloaded" games on Japan's eShop this year (via Nintendo Everything):

  1. Suika Game
  2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  3. Pikmin 4
  4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  5. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. Splatoon 3
  8. Overcooked 2
  9. Super Mario RPG
  10. Fire Emblem Engage
  11. Monster Hunter Rise
  12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  13. Pokemon Violet
  14. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2
  15. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  17. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  18. Minecraft
  19. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1
  20. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
  21. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  22. Human: Fall Flat
  23. Persona 4 Golden
  24. Among Us
  25. Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru
  26. Pikmin 2
  27. Pokemon Scarlet
  28. Nintendo Switch Sports
  29. Pikmin 1
  30. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban

No exact figures have been provided, but it was recently revealed Suika game (originally released in Japan in 2021) has now reached five million downloads worldwide. Tears of the Kingdom has also had plenty of sales success this year.

Did you purchase any eShop versions of the above games this year? Tell us in the comments.

[source nintendo.co.jp, via nintendoeverything.com]