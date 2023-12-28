Back in July, Nintendo revealed Japan's "most downloaded" Switch games in the first half of 2023. It was no surprise The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was in the lead at the time.

Now, in an update, it's been revealed Suika Game has officially surpassed it - earning the title of the "most downloaded" Switch eShop title in Japan for 2023. Alongside this affordably priced offering was Tears of the Kingdom in second place, and this was followed by Pikmin 4 in third & Super Mario Bros. Wonder in fourth.

On the third-party front, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince managed to take out the fifth spot and Overcooked 2 also placed in the top 10. Here are the top 30 "most downloaded" games on Japan's eShop this year (via Nintendo Everything):

Suika Game Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pikmin 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Splatoon 3 Overcooked 2 Super Mario RPG Fire Emblem Engage Monster Hunter Rise Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pokemon Violet Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Animal Crossing: New Horizons Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Minecraft Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Human: Fall Flat Persona 4 Golden Among Us Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru Pikmin 2 Pokemon Scarlet Nintendo Switch Sports Pikmin 1 Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban

No exact figures have been provided, but it was recently revealed Suika game (originally released in Japan in 2021) has now reached five million downloads worldwide. Tears of the Kingdom has also had plenty of sales success this year.