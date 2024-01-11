The final Japanese charts for 2023 are now in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and show that in the final two weeks of the year, Super Mario Bros. Wonder managed to hold onto the top spot.
The plumber's latest adventure managed to shift another 221,738 units between 18th-31st December 2023, putting it comfortably ahead of the Japan-exclusive Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru!, which took the silver.
Elsewhere, Nintendo dominated the competition with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 being the only non-Switch title to land a top ten spot. Pikmin 4 continues to show its longevity, landing third place with another 78,589 copies sold and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just makes the ranking — although that total is looking incredibly high these days!
Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 221,738 (1,549,401)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 192,620 (795,681)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 78,589 (1,119,027)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 77,035 (510,477)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 53,238 (166,731)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 46,452 (5,631,598)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 38,472 (3,394,222)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 38,005 (5,400,275)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 37,147 (141,554)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 35,679 (5,246,363)
Onto hardware now and the Switch OLED managed to take a comfortable lead in the last two weeks of 2023. Nintendo's upgraded hybrid pulled in another 107,928 sales, putting it impressively ahead of the PS5 which managed a perfectly respectable 72,207.
Combining all Switch SKUs gives Nintendo a beefy 168,866 consoles sold to close out the year. Not bad going, we'd say.
Here is the updated hardware chart in full:
- Switch OLED Model – 107,928 (6,428,158)
- PlayStation 5 – 72,207 (4,298,170)
- Switch Lite – 31,547 (5,674,074)
- Switch – 29,391 (19,684,424)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,736 (666,687)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,119 (7,915,336)
- Xbox Series S – 605 (295,123)
- Xbox Series X – 554 (244,984)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 34 (1,192,744)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts?
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
All this time and I never noticed/paid attention to the Scarlet/Violet numbers as I'm not a Pokemon person...wow!
I get that it's more than 1 week, but it's weird that Spidey would have 1/3 of his sales in weeks 8 and 9. Perhaps there was a sale.
Even with the multiple earthquakes and tsunamis in Japan in the past weeks still aren't enough to prevent the Switch from being dominant in the top ten hardware sales chart.
Those xbox numbers are for two weeks? 😬
Great to see Pikmin 4 still doing so well, hopefully it's done well enough that they are now working on some DLC.
it is funny seeing how xbox fans think they can have a presence in japan lol..
Not bad for a wee village in Japan.
I think Big Phil would struggle to give Xbox's away for free in Japan.
Even at the end of 2023, there are folks still buying the 2DS Now that's dedication!
@Thomystic I know the game is bundled with the new a Playstation slim for free, so that would be my guess why
