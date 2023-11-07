Nintendo has today shared its latest financial report for FY2024 and this gives us an updated list of the best-selling Switch games as of 30th September 2023.

Unlike the last report, which saw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sneak into the proceedings, this quarter remains relatively unchanged. In fact, all of the titles have managed to hold onto the same positions as we saw back in August, with the number of units sold ever rising.

As has become something of a tradition, we have to give a shoutout to the chart-topper, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Still sitting in pole position, the game has now sold an eye-watering 57.1 million units (an increase of 1.64 million since the last update), putting it a long way ahead of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in second with a perfectly respectable 43.38 million sales.

Just because the order has stayed the same, it doesn't mean that the numbers aren't impressive. So, let's take a look at the full top ten, shall we?

All of the above are worldwide sales, combining physical, digital and bundle copies.