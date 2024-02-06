Nintendo has released its nine-month financial report for FY2024 and, as per the norm, has also clarified the release windows for its upcoming first-party Switch line-up.

Now, there's nothing here that we don't already know, but it's nice to get a confirmation once again and rest easy knowing that nothing has suddenly disappeared from the roster (looking at you, Metroid Prime 4 - don't you go anywhere).

Naturally, there's still a lot that's up in the air at the moment. Of the first-party games that have been announced thus far, only two have firm release dates, and that's Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Princess Peach: Showtime!. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is slated for Summer 2024 while Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is, well, just 2024.

As for Metroid? Well... We know what the deal is there.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong - 16/02/2024

Princess Peach: Showtime! - 22/03/2024

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - Summer 2024

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - 2024

Metroid Prime 4 (temp.) - TBA

Of course, in addition to the above, we've also got Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass Wave 2: Side Order launching later this month on February 22nd, 2024, so that's something neat to look forward to!

Meanwhile, Nintendo has also announced that the Nintendo Switch has now sold over 139 million units, inching ever closer to the lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS.