First 4 Figures has got off to a busy start this year with a bunch of new statues, and the next one getting a release is based on a well-known item from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

It's a life-size Sheikah Slate. You can see the statue's silhouette in the teaser, and it's apparently arriving "really soon". Pre-orders will open later this month on 20th February 2024 and if you get in early and sign up for the newsletter, you'll get $10 off.





The Sheikah Slate statue's silhouette is out! It’s on its way real soon!



Get $10 off:



Preorders open on February 20, 2024.#BreathoftheWild #SheikahSlate #Zelda@ZeldaUniverse @NintendoAmerica pic.twitter.com/yRzq7CjFlV SHEIKAH SLATE PREORDERS OPEN IN 12 DAYS!The Sheikah Slate statue's silhouette is out! It’s on its way real soon!Get $10 off: https://t.co/9eL0WoBrZR Preorders open on February 20, 2024. #TheLegendofZelda February 8, 2024

When we get a full reveal and pre-orders open, we'll share an update about this story. Would you be interested in a statue of the Sheikah Slate? Tell us in the comments.

