First 4 Figures has got off to a busy start this year with a bunch of new statues, and the next one getting a release is based on a well-known item from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
It's a life-size Sheikah Slate. You can see the statue's silhouette in the teaser, and it's apparently arriving "really soon". Pre-orders will open later this month on 20th February 2024 and if you get in early and sign up for the newsletter, you'll get $10 off.
When we get a full reveal and pre-orders open, we'll share an update about this story. Would you be interested in a statue of the Sheikah Slate? Tell us in the comments.
[source twitter.com, via gonintendo.com]
Comments 3
I would take one free of charge any day of the week!!!!! BOTW TOTK for life.
If it was cheaper, I'd buy instantly. Would be a cool item to keep on the desk!
I preordered the Urbosa figure when it was first announced and it took 9 months to arrive. I also preordered the Daruk figure when it was announced shortly after ordering the Urbosa figure - and it has been nearly a year since that time. First 4 truly needs to get their youknowwhat together. Hard pass on the sheikah slate. Hopefully Ganondorf from TotK is on the drawing board and will come out some time this century.
