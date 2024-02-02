Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update #2 [Fri 2nd Feb, 2024 02:30 GMT]:

The Mighty Meat Platter celebrating the one million sales of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is now available:

"The Mighty Meat Platter will be available to players in supported regions in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa beginning February 1 at 9 AM PT/5 PM GMT on the Nintendo eShop."

Update [Sat 20th Jan, 2024 03:15 GMT]:

To celebrate the latest Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince sales milestone, Square Enix is giving out a free Mighty Meat Platter. To redeem it, you'll need to visit the Switch eShop on 1st February 2024.

The Mighty Meat Platter includes:

5 Manky Meat

5 Monster Munchies

5 Smoked Sirloin

3 Meaty Treat

2 Beastie Bites

1 Better Beastie Bites

We hope these items will help you add more monsters to your party!





To celebrate this milestone and thank all you monster wranglers for the support, we’re giving away a Mighty Meat Platter as a gift! 🍖



(1/3) Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has surpassed 1 million units shipped and downloaded worldwide! 🎉To celebrate this milestone and thank all you monster wranglers for the support, we’re giving away a Mighty Meat Platter as a gift! 🍖(1/3) pic.twitter.com/OL9y36oCP6 January 19, 2024

Original article [Thu 18th Jan, 2024 01:30 GMT]:

Square Enix's monster-catching spin-off Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince got off to a strong start last month when it arrived on the Switch, with the game topping the charts in Japan and also selling out in certain locations around the world.

Now, in an update, it's been revealed the combined digital and physical sales of the game have now surpassed the one million mark worldwide.

pic.twitter.com/UAFyVVuKf6 Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince shipments and digital sales top one million https://t.co/P82N1KXFN2 January 17, 2024

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we said Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was an enjoyable monster-catching RPG and was well worth a look if you're a fan of Dragon Quest or even monster-catching RPGs.

The same title has also been so popular in Japan that it resulted in Square Enix asking fans to consider the Switch eShop version if they couldn't get hold of the physical release.