Over on Twitter, Escaflowne2001 spotted some updates on GamePress' front page, regarding updates to release date changes, And there are a few titles there that haven't even been revealed, including one from Capcom that we reckon we might be seeing in the Partner Showcase today — the game in question is Monster Hunter Stories.

Monster Hunter Stories is a turn-based 3DS RPG which acts as a kid-friendly spin-off for Capcom's mammoth Monster Hunter franchise. In Stories, you play as a Rider who collects monsters by stealing eggs, hatching them, and then riding them all over the world.

We've checked GamePress again before publishing this article and Monster Hunter Stories — for Switch, PC, and PS4 — is still listed for a Summer 2024 release date. It's on the right if you're looking on your browser, or at the bottom if you're on mobile.

We'll update this post if this turns out to be true, but for now, let's wait and see until the Direct.

Would you pick up Monster Hunter Stories on Switch? Let us know down below.

[source gamespress.com, via twitter.com]