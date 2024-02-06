Capcom has launched a rather elaborate survey dubbed 'Super Elections' via its Capcom Town website, in which it is asking fans ten questions relating to its games and business.

Answering all ten questions will grant users eligibility to win one of three prizes: a Capcom wood badge set, a key art catalogue, and Capcom Hanafuda. The most interesting thing here, however, is not what you could potentially win, but rather the questions themselves.

Much of it is rather straightforward, but there were a couple of questions that caught our eye. The first asked fans which Capcom franchise they would most like to receive a sequel or spin-off, and this included IPs such as Dino Crisis, Okami, Onimusha, Dead Rising, Darkstalkers, Breath of Fire, Mega Man, Ghosts 'n Goblins, and more. We shouldn't read too much into this, mind, because it also contains IPs that are currently flourishing, such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter.

The other question posited which game (or games) fans would most like to see completely remade with modern technology. The options here included the likes of Mega Man 1, 2, and 3, Onimusha 1, 2, and 3, Commando, Rival Schools, Final Fight, Gargoyle's Quest 1 and 2, Breath of Fire 1, 2, and 3, Ace Attorney 1, 2, and 3, and Nijiirocho No kiseki.

Again, this doesn't necessarily mean anything in the grand scheme of things, but it's interesting that Capcom at least has these IPs in its peripherals, and you know what they say...

If you don't ask, you don't get.