There's no slowing down for Sungrand Studios. The team behind the 'Silver Falls' series managed to squeeze in two final games on the 3DS and Wii U eShops before their closure last year and have since announced a host of remakes and remasters to go about bringing these now lost (or region-locked) titles to the Switch.

One such game that is making the jump today is Silver Falls: Guardians and Metal Exterminators S — a mission-based action RPG that initially launched on the New 3DS in North America back in 2022. This is the first time that the game has seen a European release and it has a whole bunch of fresh features to boot.

The Switch remaster sees the addition of new playable characters, a new combat system, five times the amount of story and a soundtrack that has doubled in size. What's more the game can connect to every other title in the Silver Falls series (including ones that are yet to come, apparently), with characters and enemies being transferrable between the two.

#news EVERY game in the Silver Falls game can connect to Guardians and Metal Exterminators S launching on Nintendo Switch eShop January 25! Characters and cryptids from every game can cross over into this horror action RPG. Future games have Code Linker content too!

You can find an official summary of the game and some screenshots from developer Sungrand Studios below:

In the 1980s, the sky was colored by neon lights and the air smelled like hairspray. A hardworking ranch hand, Oxa Boscova, and a daydreaming carpenter, Gold Prospector, meet up for a blind date. Things seem fine until Oxa sees a distant explosion on the ranch where she works. When Oxa runs toward a bright light in the sky, Gold follows close behind. This ordinary date is about to become a terrifying fight for survival!

The next heart-stopping chapter in the story of Silver Falls introduces new gameplay elements never before seen in the series! Play as a variety of unique, quirky characters from across the Silver Falls series. Take on a variety of missions with a range of challenges to earn powerful weapons and skills. Customize your weapons, power up your characters, and chill to the vibe of totally sick 80s beats.

Extra game modes allow players to experience the thrilling, knuckle-busting action of Liquid Crystal Display intensity! In these exclusive LCD modes, play as Oxa and use her unbreakable Cryo Shield to deflect attacks and defeat enemies. OR, play as Gold and use his unstoppable Electro Blaster to pierce the hearts of your foes while taking evasive actions.

Unlock horrendous creatures as playable characters! Power up, customize, and slash your way through missions with a unique set of monstrous abilities and skills!

Those wanting to see what this one is all about can now pick up Silver Falls: Guardians and Metal Exterminators S on the Switch eShop for £17.99 / $20.99.