With only a few short weeks left now until the 3DS and Wii U eShops close for good, you would be forgiven for thinking that the outlets' range of new content would have halted too. You would, however, be wrong as it has just been confirmed that a brand new title in the Silver Falls series — Silver Falls: Gaiden Deathly Delusion Destroyers — will be launching on the North American 3DS eShop on 9th March.

The latest release from Sungrand Studios will come bundled with another unique title, Silver Falls: Ruby River, and will be available for the single payment of $16.99.

Due to a problem with the upcoming title's release state, the developer has made an agreement with Nintendo of America and will be releasing the bundle with the promise of an update patch coming swiftly after. This means that the game will, unfortunately, not be available for players outside of North America.

This bundle follows the release of the studio's two Wii U titles last month, Silver Falls - White Inside Its Umbra and Silver Falls - Undertakers. With the Wii U and 3DS eShops closing on 27th March, there isn't long left to pick up these new titles, but we are relieved to see them getting an official release all the same.

Having announced the games' surprise release on Twitter, the studio's sole developer uploaded the following video to the Sungrand Studios YouTube account where he thanks NOA for its patience and lets us know what to expect from the final batch of horror/survival titles on the 3DS:

New 3DS titles are pretty few and far between these days, so if you are up for one final eShop adventure (and find yourself in NA), then this bundle could be worth a shot.

What do you make of this last-minute reveal? Let us know in the comments.