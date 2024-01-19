Now that the new year is underway, Nintendo is slowly returning to its regular schedule with new game releases, Switch Online subscription content, and game updates. With this in mind, Nintendo has today released a new update for its smash-hit RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

It lines up with the release of today's Noah and Mio amiibo launch, unlocking "additional functionality in the game. When you scan them in-game you'll unlock special clothing items for both characters. What's also neat is you can still fulfill certain conditions to receive rewards "identical" to the amiibo unlocks.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Version 2.2.0 (Released January 18, 2024)

Additional Functionality

Now compatible with “Noah” and “Mio” amiibo. By scanning the amiibo in “System” > “amiibo” in the Menu Screen, you will be able to use the following special clothing items. Noah amiibo You can acquire the “N’s Consul Suit” outfit for Noah. You can also get variations without Noah, Lanz, or Euni’s jacket. Mio amiibo You can acquire the “M’s Consul Suit” outfit for Mio. You can also get variations without Mio, Sena, or Taion’s jacket.

Fulfill certain conditions and talk to the NPC Miibomii at Llyn Nyddwr Camp in the Fornis region to receive rewards identical to what would be received with the Noah or Mio amiibo.

