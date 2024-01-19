Xenoblade Chronicles 3 post-launch development has pretty much wrapped up at this point, but it's not completely over just yet. Apart from an update today introducing amiibo support to the game, it seems a brand new art book has just been revealed.

Earlier before Kadokawa unveiled the 'Xenoblade 3 Official Artworks: Aionios Moments' art book, due out in Japan on 1st April 2024. It's one for collectors - featuring 448 A4-size pages filled with artwork from the base game as well as the Future Redeemed DLC.

It's also apparently packed with some dialogue from the game as well as special discussions between Monolith Soft developers and team members. Fans have even been invited (between now and 26th January 2024) to suggest topics the development team should talk about ahead of the book's release.

Here's another look at the stunning cover artwork by Masatsugu Saito featuring the game's protagonists. At the moment there's no mention of a local release, but if we hear anything, we'll be sure to let you know.