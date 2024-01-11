Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo is gearing up for another year of game releases and one of the titles you'll soon be able to get your hands on is an enhanced version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

This Switch version will offer over 130 levels, a two-player mode where you can tackle challenges with friends and family, a time attack feature, plus levels and expert challenges as well as two worlds full of new enemies and themes. Here's a bit about these worlds:

"Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit – two worlds full of new enemies and level themes with distinct play mechanics to keep you on your toes."

To top it off, Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Switch will also include two new play styles: Casual and Classic. You can play the game in its original form in Classic or make things a bit easier in the Casual mode. Check out the trailer above for a full rundown.