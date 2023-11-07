Nintendo has published its six-month financial report for FY2024 and, as per usual, has also reconfirmed release dates for its upcoming games.

Now including the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake, there are no big surprises in this list of "Primary Nintendo Products," but Metroid Prime 4 fans may take heart in the fact that the game remains on the Switch roster as a "TBA" entry, the same place it's been for the last four years.

Following the recent release of Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and WarioWare: Move It!, Super Mario RPG is the only remaining (announced) game on Nintendo's 2023 slate — all the rest are now coming next year.

Let's take a look at the full lineup of announced Switch titles :

In addition to the above, the final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC drops later this week, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - The Indigo Disk, the second part of the Scarvi DLC, launches on 14th December.

While 'Switch 2' rumours continue to bubble up as Switch gears up for its seventh Holiday season, that's certainly not a bad list of games to keep us occupied in the meantime, right?

Elsewhere in Nintendo financials news, Switch hardware sales have now broken the 130-million mark.