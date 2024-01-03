The first breakdown of physical sales in the UK for 2024 is here, with Hogwarts Legacy taking the top spot just ahead of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the final week of 2023. According to GfK (thanks, GamesIndustry), the former is also the biggest boxed game of 2023, supplanting EA's footballing juggernaut for the first time in a decade.
You might remember that in our last UK Charts breakdown we mentioned Mario Wonder missed out on the Christmas number one. That's still technically true, but according to new GfK data, it was actually the highest-selling game on a single platform; EA Sports FC 24 beat it simply thanks to combined sales across multiple consoles. So, you could say Mario Wonder was Christmas number one and be correct... sort of.
Back to Week 52, EA Sports FC 24 itself falls down the charts by five places this week after a 76% sales drop. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rose to the fourth spot despite a 44% sales drop, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III also rose to the third spot with a 66% sales drop. All in all, then, it was a rather quiet week to close out 2023.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform splits for Switch games that also appear elsewhere:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
3
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 39%, PS4 25%, Switch 22%, Xbox 9%
|
2
|2
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
4
|3
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
6
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
5
|
5
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
1
|
6
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 38%, PS4 25%, Switch 23%, Xbox 15%
|
10
|
7
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
19
|8
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 50%, PS4 48%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0%
|
8
|9
|
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|
7
|10
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
15
|11
|Gran Turismo 7
|
9
|12
|Minecraft
|
18
|13
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
11
|14
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
14
|15
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
13
|16
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 52%, PS5 31%, Xbox 9%, PS4 7%
|
12
|17
|
Just Dance 2024 Edition
|Switch 97%, PS5 2%, Xbox 1%
|
17
|18
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
21
|19
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
36
|20
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
30
|21
|Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%
|
16
|22
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 52%, PS5 35%, PS4 9%, Xbox 4%
|
28
|23
|Mario Party Superstars
|
25
|24
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
27
|25
|30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1
|
22
|26
|God of War Ragnarok
|
34
|27
|
Pokémon Violet
|
29
|28
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|
-
|29
|Elden Ring
|
-
|30
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 93%, PS4 4%, Xbox 3%, Switch 0%
|
23
|31
|Super Mario RPG
|
32
|32
|The Crew Motorfest
|
-
|33
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
-
|34
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|Switch 46%, PS4 34%, Xbox 19%
|
31
|35
|NBA 2K24
|PS5 33%, Switch 27%, PS4 26%, Xbox 14%
|
-
|36
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
39
|37
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
40
|38
|
Super Mario Party
|
-
|39
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|
38
|40
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 71%, PS4 22%, Xbox 7%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 5
It amuses me that zero percent of the Mortal Kombat sales were for Switch but 97% of the Just Dance sales were — does that happen to correspond to sales or do Switch owners just reaaallly like just dance? 😝
Nice to have the platform split included in the article for those interested!
Anyway, not surprising that Wonder sold the most on Switch and that EA Sports FC 24 was on top thanks to being multiplatform, but still glad to have confirmation.
As for this week, a couple of Switch games lower, but most higher so a good week for those!
The addition of platform splits is such a great surprise, thank you for including them from now on
Also: was Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate included in some PS5 / PS4 soft-bundles by retailers or something? The same question goes for Wreckfest honestly
We got Mario Wonder, Hogwarts Legacy, Jedi Survivor and Spidey 2 under the tree. All are being enjoyed equally by different members of the family, and we all agree that they all look great.
Wonderful! The game that saved the 2023. Truly deserved.
@FishyS they probably like to dance in more than 5 fps
