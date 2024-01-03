The first breakdown of physical sales in the UK for 2024 is here, with Hogwarts Legacy taking the top spot just ahead of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the final week of 2023. According to GfK (thanks, GamesIndustry), the former is also the biggest boxed game of 2023, supplanting EA's footballing juggernaut for the first time in a decade.

You might remember that in our last UK Charts breakdown we mentioned Mario Wonder missed out on the Christmas number one. That's still technically true, but according to new GfK data, it was actually the highest-selling game on a single platform; EA Sports FC 24 beat it simply thanks to combined sales across multiple consoles. So, you could say Mario Wonder was Christmas number one and be correct... sort of.





That's Nintendo's 7th Christmas No.1 since 1984 in individual formats, beaten only by EA's 10 Data Drop | GfK data shared with GI shows that Super Mario Bros. Wonder was the UK's Christmas No.1 based on individual format sales (it's EA Sports FC for All Formats sales)That's Nintendo's 7th Christmas No.1 since 1984 in individual formats, beaten only by EA's 10 pic.twitter.com/3RTSvPh9po January 2, 2024

Back to Week 52, EA Sports FC 24 itself falls down the charts by five places this week after a 76% sales drop. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rose to the fourth spot despite a 44% sales drop, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III also rose to the third spot with a 66% sales drop. All in all, then, it was a rather quiet week to close out 2023.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform splits for Switch games that also appear elsewhere:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 3 1 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 39%, PS4 25%, Switch 22%, Xbox 9% 2 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 4 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 6 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 1 6 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 38%, PS4 25%, Switch 23%, Xbox 15% 10 7 Grand Theft Auto V 19 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 50%, PS4 48%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0% 8 9 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 7 10 Nintendo Switch Sports 15 11 Gran Turismo 7 9 12 Minecraft 18 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 11 14 Assassin's Creed Mirage 14 15 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 13 16 Sonic Superstars Switch 52%, PS5 31%, Xbox 9%, PS4 7% 12 17 Just Dance 2024 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 2%, Xbox 1% 17 18 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 21 19 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 36 20 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 30 21 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0% 16 22 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 52%, PS5 35%, PS4 9%, Xbox 4% 28 23 Mario Party Superstars 25 24 Cyberpunk 2077 27 25 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1 22 26 God of War Ragnarok 34 27 Pokémon Violet 29 28 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 29 Elden Ring - 30 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 93%, PS4 4%, Xbox 3%, Switch 0% 23 31

Super Mario RPG

32 32

The Crew Motorfest

- 33

Pokémon Scarlet

- 34

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Switch 46%, PS4 34%, Xbox 19% 31 35

NBA 2K24

PS5 33%, Switch 27%, PS4 26%, Xbox 14% - 36

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 39 37

Super Mario Odyssey

40 38

Super Mario Party - 39

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix

Switch 100%, PS4 0% 38 40

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Switch 71%, PS4 22%, Xbox 7%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.