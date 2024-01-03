Mario / Hogwarts
Image: Nintendo Life

The first breakdown of physical sales in the UK for 2024 is here, with Hogwarts Legacy taking the top spot just ahead of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the final week of 2023. According to GfK (thanks, GamesIndustry), the former is also the biggest boxed game of 2023, supplanting EA's footballing juggernaut for the first time in a decade.

You might remember that in our last UK Charts breakdown we mentioned Mario Wonder missed out on the Christmas number one. That's still technically true, but according to new GfK data, it was actually the highest-selling game on a single platform; EA Sports FC 24 beat it simply thanks to combined sales across multiple consoles. So, you could say Mario Wonder was Christmas number one and be correct... sort of.

Back to Week 52, EA Sports FC 24 itself falls down the charts by five places this week after a 76% sales drop. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rose to the fourth spot despite a 44% sales drop, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III also rose to the third spot with a 66% sales drop. All in all, then, it was a rather quiet week to close out 2023.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform splits for Switch games that also appear elsewhere:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

3

 1 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 39%, PS4 25%, Switch 22%, Xbox 9%

2

 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

4

 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

6

 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5

5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

1

6

 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 38%, PS4 25%, Switch 23%, Xbox 15%

10

7

Grand Theft Auto V

19

 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 50%, PS4 48%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0%

8

 9

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

7

 10

Nintendo Switch Sports

15

 11 Gran Turismo 7

9

 12 Minecraft

18

 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

11

 14

Assassin's Creed Mirage

14

 15 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

13

 16 Sonic Superstars Switch 52%, PS5 31%, Xbox 9%, PS4 7%

12

 17

Just Dance 2024 Edition

 Switch 97%, PS5 2%, Xbox 1%

17

 18 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

21

 19 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

36

 20 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

30

 21 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%

16

 22

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

 Switch 52%, PS5 35%, PS4 9%, Xbox 4%

28

 23 Mario Party Superstars

25

 24 Cyberpunk 2077

27

 25 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1

22

 26 God of War Ragnarok

34

 27

Pokémon Violet

29

 28 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

-

 29 Elden Ring

-

 30

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

 PC 93%, PS4 4%, Xbox 3%, Switch 0%

23

 31
 Super Mario RPG

32

 32
 The Crew Motorfest

-

 33
 Pokémon Scarlet

-

 34
 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
 Switch 46%, PS4 34%, Xbox 19%

31

 35
 NBA 2K24
 PS5 33%, Switch 27%, PS4 26%, Xbox 14%

-

 36
 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

39

 37
 Super Mario Odyssey

40

 38

Super Mario Party

-

 39
 Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
 Switch 100%, PS4 0%

38

 40
 Lego Harry Potter Collection
 Switch 71%, PS4 22%, Xbox 7%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.