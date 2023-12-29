After a short delay this week, the latest UK boxed charts are in, and it's a resounding success for EA Sports FC 24 over the Christmas week as it lands in the number one spot once again. Hot on its heels, however, is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a game that has maintained strong sales since its launch back in October.
Elsewhere, it's a pretty familiar picture this week; particularly in the top ten with several games retaining the same position as last week. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has managed to sneak back in at number eight, while - oh for goodness sake - Grand Theft Auto V also performs reasonably well to snag the number ten spot.
Who hasn't bought that darn game yet?!
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|
3
|2
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
2
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
4
|4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
5
|
5
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
6
|
6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|
7
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
12
|8
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|
10
|9
|
Minecraft
|
17
|10
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
14
|11
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
20
|12
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|
13
|13
|Sonic Superstars
|
18
|14
|
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
29
|15
|Gran Turismo 7
|
9
|16
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
16
|17
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
15
|18
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
8
|19
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
11
|20
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
28
|21
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
40
|22
|
God of War Ragnarok
|
19
|23
|Super Mario RPG
|
21
|24
|Bluey: The Videogame
|
22
|25
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
24
|26
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
-
|27
|
30 In 1 Game Collection Vol. 1
|
33
|28
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|29
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|
23
|30
|
Wrestfest
|
30
|31
|NBA 2K24
|
-
|32
|The Crew Motorfest
|
-
|33
|Red Dead Redemption
|
-
|34
|Pokémon Violet
|
39
|35
|Fortnite Transformers Pack
|
35
|36
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
34
|37
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
37
|38
|
Lego Harry Potter Collection
|
38
|39
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
31
|40
|Super Mario Party
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 21
A part of my soul dies every time GTA 5 lands a top 10 spot on the charts
First of all, would it be possible for you to share this week' console splits for FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy and Red Dead Redemption?
Second, looks like Wonder has been enjoying a very healthy run at retail in UK, which was the expected outcome honestly
considering that is physical sales only, I wouldn't be surprised if wonder actually is at the top slot. Only Nintendo knows.
Not surprising considering it's the UK, although to be fair this doesn't tell the whole story in either way considering it's exclusively physical sales.
Anyway, great to see Wonder so high in the charts regardless!
Is it wrong to find it a little funny that Mortal Kombat 11 outperformed Mortal Kombat 1?
A part of me was hoping the rebranded FIFA would fall flat on its behind because it's EA but I also think it's the first time in years they actually put in some proper effort into these games and that deserves rewarding. I don't know though I don't follow it close enough.
In any case it's nice to see Mario still performing well! That's 8 Mario games in the top 40, that is certainly impressive.
It got beat out by some crap.
Was hoping Wonder was going to make number one, as I think Switch will be the best selling console in the UK for December as the bundle deals are now all sold out at my shop and across all our stores and for home delivery.
Switch always does better in December leading up to Christmas than on Black Friday in November.
@FlashFan207 Considering most weeks you can buy MK11 and the entirety of its DLC for less than the price of one Deadly Alliance skin in MK1 I don't really find it surprising.
Wonder certainly performed better than 'analysts' predicted.
@Ryu_Niiyama I think Nintendo might actually be the last real stronghold for physical gaming purchases. With the games, except for a few minor patches, actually on the cartridges (and not like on PlayStation and Xbox with huuuuuuuuge mandatory downloads even when you got a physical copy - PC is like totally digital by now).
Therefore, it's the 1st place for Mario Wonder, Mario Kart and Nintendo sports if you discount shovelware
Hogwarts Legacy has featured in the Top 10 consistently since its launch. Well deserved and long may it’s success continue
Not bad for a 2D platformer on a 7-year-old console...
seems they were desperate to get that top spot,
they've been emailing me about the game every other day it feels like.
@Rainbowfire Yeah, nipping at the heels of the multi-platform, national sport sim is nothing to be ashamed of.
Bluey !
The game is still on Top 21 - 30. 😊
@Axecon ya can’t have much left
Has Mario Wonder outsold Spider-Man 2 year to date?
@DavyPH got the Switch version for my son, downloaded it on a new 256GB Micro SD Card on Christmas Eve, he is absolutely loving it, playing it right now beside me. I hope someone from @NintendoLife can provide us with the % split for the multi platform games on this chart, please.
Dang its crazy how popular Hogwarts Legacy has been despite getting no coverage after it launched, and so much for Starfield being a big seller according to Microsoft...not even on the list....having gamepass is a bs way of counting sales... Played for a month and quit, Cool to see games like Jedi survivor and Gow Ragnarok still hold strong,
Tap here to load 21 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...