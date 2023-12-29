Super Mario Bros. Wonder
After a short delay this week, the latest UK boxed charts are in, and it's a resounding success for EA Sports FC 24 over the Christmas week as it lands in the number one spot once again. Hot on its heels, however, is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a game that has maintained strong sales since its launch back in October.

Elsewhere, it's a pretty familiar picture this week; particularly in the top ten with several games retaining the same position as last week. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has managed to sneak back in at number eight, while - oh for goodness sake - Grand Theft Auto V also performs reasonably well to snag the number ten spot.

Who hasn't bought that darn game yet?!

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game

1

 1 EA Sports FC 24

3

 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

2

 3

Hogwarts Legacy

4

 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

5

5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

6

6

 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7

7

Nintendo Switch Sports

12

 8 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

10

 9

Minecraft

17

 10

Grand Theft Auto V

14

 11 Assassin's Creed Mirage

20

 12 Just Dance 2024 Edition

13

 13 Sonic Superstars

18

 14

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

29

 15 Gran Turismo 7

9

 16 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

16

 17

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

15

 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

8

 19 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

11

 20 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

28

 21
 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

40

 22

God of War Ragnarok

19

 23
 Super Mario RPG

21

 24
 Bluey: The Videogame

22

 25
 Cyberpunk 2077

24

 26
 Just Dance 2023 Edition

-

 27

30 In 1 Game Collection Vol. 1

33

 28
 Mario Party Superstars

-

 29
 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

23

 30

Wrestfest

30

 31
 NBA 2K24

-

 32
 The Crew Motorfest

-

 33
 Red Dead Redemption

-

 34
 Pokémon Violet

39

 35
 Fortnite Transformers Pack

35

 36
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

34

 37
 Red Dead Redemption 2

37

 38

Lego Harry Potter Collection

38

 39
 Super Mario Odyssey

31

 40
 Super Mario Party

