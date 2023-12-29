After a short delay this week, the latest UK boxed charts are in, and it's a resounding success for EA Sports FC 24 over the Christmas week as it lands in the number one spot once again. Hot on its heels, however, is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a game that has maintained strong sales since its launch back in October.

Elsewhere, it's a pretty familiar picture this week; particularly in the top ten with several games retaining the same position as last week. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has managed to sneak back in at number eight, while - oh for goodness sake - Grand Theft Auto V also performs reasonably well to snag the number ten spot.

Who hasn't bought that darn game yet?!

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 3 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 2 3 Hogwarts Legacy 4 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 5 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 6 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 7 Nintendo Switch Sports 12 8 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 10 9 Minecraft 17 10 Grand Theft Auto V 14 11 Assassin's Creed Mirage 20 12 Just Dance 2024 Edition 13 13 Sonic Superstars 18 14 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 29 15 Gran Turismo 7 9 16 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 16 17 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 15 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 8 19 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 11 20 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

28 21

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

40 22

God of War Ragnarok 19 23

Super Mario RPG

21 24

Bluey: The Videogame

22 25

Cyberpunk 2077

24 26

Just Dance 2023 Edition

- 27

30 In 1 Game Collection Vol. 1 33 28

Mario Party Superstars - 29

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

23 30

Wrestfest 30 31

NBA 2K24

- 32

The Crew Motorfest

- 33

Red Dead Redemption

- 34

Pokémon Violet

39 35

Fortnite Transformers Pack

35 36

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 34 37

Red Dead Redemption 2

37 38

Lego Harry Potter Collection 38 39

Super Mario Odyssey

31 40

Super Mario Party



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.