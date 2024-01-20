The 'Pokémon-with-guns' game Palworld launched on Xbox, PC and Game Pass yesterday and while it's already surpassed one million sales, it's also making headlines for certain other reasons...
As highlighted by IGN, some Pokémon fans have taken to social media and other parts of the internet to share the "similarities" between Palworld monster designs and Nintendo's famous franchise, claiming it's "not a coincidence" and accusing certain 'Pals' of being blatant "rip-off" of Pokémon designs.
Although there are monster-catching elements in this new release, Palworld is described as an "open world survival and crafting game". Some other commentary online has also pointed out how this isn't the first game to feature Pokémon-like designs, referencing games like Temtem and Coromon.
Here's a sample of the comparison posts doing the rounds on social media as well as some other commentary:
If you would like to learn more about Palworld and see if it's worth your time, be sure to check out our sibling site Pure Xbox. The team has "thoroughly enjoyed" the preview build of the game so far. Here's a snippet of its hands on:
"What immediately stuck out to us were the game’s open-world elements though, combining the likes of base-building, crafting, farming and exploration. Because of these, Palworld doesn’t feel like your bog-standard Pokémon clone by any means. Yes, you catch Pals, train ‘em up and everything you’d expect from the 'gotcha' loop - there’s even a Paldex of sorts - but Palworld plays much more like your Valheim and Ark survival games, and there’s even a hint of Breath of the Wild’s gliding, climbing and stamina bar too."
What are your thoughts about Palworld's monster designs? Will you be checking this game out? Tell us in the comments.
[source ign.com]
I don't care, I'm loving this game!
Nintendo e Pokemon Company: hey that illegal, cease this immideately
Yep, they sure as hell ripped off some designs, but you know what they didn't rip off of the Pokémon games? Having a rushed development!
Seems like a dumb thing to be mad about. Does it look like a shameless knockoff? Yeah, sure, but it's not exactly hurting anyone by being that.
And I actually really, really like that Goodra / Lilligant / Meganium fusion.
Sure, but what's with all of the hate? I said this earlier today on the other article about Palworld, but it seems like no one at NintendoLife is actually playing the game, but they're more than happy to throw criticism at it. Play the game first, please.
I don't play pokemon, and I recognized some of the designs! However... Jigglypuff with a Gun is worth saving!
Pokemon fans don't understand copyright, nor what theft actually is.
i dont get how people are mad about this its hilarious
Pokemon didn't have to be console exclusive. Although this game feels way better.
The game is fun as hell!
The designs are way cooler then some modern Pokemon anyway. Another NL article influencing hate on another game.
Don't care, Hoocrates supremacy!
Sincerely, they took many Pokemon designs and improved upon them. They even look like their possible evolutions.
We have Pokémon at home.
Nah the poke fans are just in shock there's a game with more than 2 lines of code that actually works.
Yeah, the clear similarities gave me a good laugh- but the game looks infinitely better graphically and performance-wise than Scarlet and Violet at least 😜 perhaps the two companies can learn from eachother...? I jest.
Going to say that it's POSSIBLE Nintendo and TPC have a case on copyright infringement, but I'm guessing they rather have this fizzle out than get the suits involved. Then again, they have a case against DeviantArt recolors, so...
It’s funny how the community seems more supportive of this game’s lazy monster designs than ScarVi’s actual efforts
@somnambulance what actual efforts?
@NatiaAdamo I think they'd have to prove that a game that plays nothing like Pokemon or any Pokemon Spin-Off is cutting into their sales. It's not as simple as it is with ROMs & hacks. Even if they did, it'd be a horrible look attacking another monster game and show not only that they have a monopoly on anything with monsters, but show that they WANT a monopoly on it too.
Yeh, Nintendo should just sue these people for copyright breach. There’s been barely any effort on the part of the developers to even bother trying to differentiate between their rip off monsters and the real Pokemon.
What’s the point of Nintendo going to all the time, effort and expense of trademarking all the Pokemon if they’re not even going to try and enforce it?
props to palworld, no actual criticism on the gameplay or any bugs or performance. just a fun game that happens to pull in pokemon designs lol
my friend play hours of this last night and enjoyed himself, gonna give it a try later today
Pokemon fans need to set their sights on Gamefreak and Pokemon Company for releasing an cash grab game. These people will only come together out of jealousy because of other developers wanting to make an Pokemon like game of their own but not when something truly matters like broken Pokemon games pushed by Gamefreak.
I think people need to be reminded that every Pokemon design ever is also based off something that already exists. I'm sorry, but TPC does not own Anubis or kitsune or cats or anything similar because they made Lucario, Ninetales, & Meowth - that's not how that works.
they complain about the pal designs yet don't complain about the gameplay, because it looks and runs better than S/V and actually works without major game-breaking bugs. This game makes S/V look like a licensed kid's game from the 2000s despite being in Early Access. It's sad how neglected the mainline games have become lately, and how a small dev team can make a better game than the highest-grossing media franchise in the world.
@shoeses I want to see you design meowth from a regular cat. And then not be angry when I blatantly rip off that design.
@Chibi Copyright/trademark protects against that exact property, not knock-offs. Unless they really do have a carbon copy of a pokemon, suing them would be a waste of time.
This is game still looks like an absolute fever dream.
