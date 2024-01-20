The 'Pokémon-with-guns' game Palworld launched on Xbox, PC and Game Pass yesterday and while it's already surpassed one million sales, it's also making headlines for certain other reasons...

As highlighted by IGN, some Pokémon fans have taken to social media and other parts of the internet to share the "similarities" between Palworld monster designs and Nintendo's famous franchise, claiming it's "not a coincidence" and accusing certain 'Pals' of being blatant "rip-off" of Pokémon designs.

Although there are monster-catching elements in this new release, Palworld is described as an "open world survival and crafting game". Some other commentary online has also pointed out how this isn't the first game to feature Pokémon-like designs, referencing games like Temtem and Coromon.

Here's a sample of the comparison posts doing the rounds on social media as well as some other commentary:

pic.twitter.com/mNUtzUOADO I don't got any hate currently against PalWorld but we can't deny that A LOT of these designs were ripped from Pokemon, some almost identical https://t.co/iUHixSrqDx January 19, 2024

All this hype over Pal World reminds me of the TemTem hype 🥲 that was such a fun game — ✨DarkMind✨ (@DarkMind094) January 19, 2024

Reminder not to support palworld, it's not even subtle about its rip offs, how much else has it stolen? pic.twitter.com/amoWemNcpC January 17, 2024



PC: What the fu... No!

Palworld: Im gonna

(Like this is literally a grass type Cinderace) Palworld: Hey Pokemon Company can I copy your Homework?PC: What the fu... No!Palworld: Im gonna(Like this is literally a grass type Cinderace) pic.twitter.com/saGfejLttU January 19, 2024

Why are people so insistent that Palworld is going to get taken down by Nintendo when Temtem has been around for years? — Matt Grover (@MattGroverEN) January 19, 2024

I will not play Palworld bc I am not a fan of games that try to blatantly rip off Pokemon and this 1 is especially bad. I may think some of the designs are cute/cool but it'd be better if it was a fan project. Like I admit this looks adorable as a Meganium/Goodra/Liligant/ pic.twitter.com/ExqNPSwuiJ January 19, 2024





It looks to be a genuinely fun monster taming/survival game. And as someone whose a fan of both genres, I am eager to try it out! I'm seeing a bit of discourse over #palworld regarding it's "blatant Pokemon copying." But to be real, I couldn't give two hoots about it.It looks to be a genuinely fun monster taming/survival game. And as someone whose a fan of both genres, I am eager to try it out! pic.twitter.com/ugOauNvKdx January 19, 2024

On the topic of Palworld monster designs:

No, heavily referencing and copying from Pokémon designs won't harm the Pokémon Company. I don't think people are arguing that.



What it does is come off as incredibly shady and lazy. Make something original. — LuxxArt✨💫 (@LuxxArt) January 19, 2024

Congrats to the team on the success. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 19, 2024

If you would like to learn more about Palworld and see if it's worth your time, be sure to check out our sibling site Pure Xbox. The team has "thoroughly enjoyed" the preview build of the game so far. Here's a snippet of its hands on:

"What immediately stuck out to us were the game’s open-world elements though, combining the likes of base-building, crafting, farming and exploration. Because of these, Palworld doesn’t feel like your bog-standard Pokémon clone by any means. Yes, you catch Pals, train ‘em up and everything you’d expect from the 'gotcha' loop - there’s even a Paldex of sorts - but Palworld plays much more like your Valheim and Ark survival games, and there’s even a hint of Breath of the Wild’s gliding, climbing and stamina bar too."

What are your thoughts about Palworld's monster designs? Will you be checking this game out? Tell us in the comments.